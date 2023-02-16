Monticello Community Center Crash
Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

The Monticello Community Center was evacuated by the Wright County Sheriff's Office after a truck went through the Walnut Street entrance of the facility.

No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the crash, but community center activities were put on pause, according to city officials.

Community Center crash 2
Community Center crash 3
Community Center crash 4
Community Center crash 5
