The Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District tree sale is now underway at https://tinyurl.com/5n6c3a86.

Twenty-six varieties of trees and shrubs are available; supplies are limited.

All trees and shrubs come in bundles of 25 bare-root seedlings.

New for 2022 are native plant kits, seed mixes and My Pocket Prairies also available for purchase during the tree sale.

Tree and plant orders will be available for pickup on April 29 and 30.

Load comments