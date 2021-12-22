A 1997 ad in the Monticello Times has been paying dividends on local snowmobile trails for 25 years.
That ad was seeking members for a new snowmobile club in the area and caught the eyes of a few in Monticello, including Marty Posthumas.
“A couple of families responded,” Posthumas said.
That’s how Posthumas met Dane Hasbrouck.
Hasbrouck had moved to Monticello from Red Wing about a year earlier.
A co-worker of his was working on setting snowmobile trails.
“With no snowmobile club, I decided I would help for a couple years,” Hasbrouck said.
A couple of years has turned into more than 25 for Hasbrouck.
With the help of the Wright County Snowmobile Association and that 1997 ad in the Monticello Times, a few more interested people came forward to form the Monticello Trailblazers.
This year the Trailblazers are celebrating their 25th anniversary, with the club’s only two remaining charter members, Hasbrouck and Posthumas still blazing the trails.
The club continues to groom and maintain about 25 miles of Wright County’s 300 miles of snowmobile trails, working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to provide safe, well maintained, enjoyable trails for snowmobilers.
“Promoting family fun and safe snowmobiling is what we like to do,” Hasbrouck said.
The club members do that my annually marking trails within the Monticello area and doing their best to ensure that the trails are free of debris.
As many as a thousand miles are put on club-maintained trails each season.
The riders are diverse.
They range from 11-12 year-olds who are safety certified and snowmobiling with their moms and dads to 70-80 year-olds snowmobiling with their grandkids,” Hasbrouck said.
One thing all Monticello-area snowmobilers have in common: “We’re all here to enjoy winter together,” Posthumas said.
Of 20,000 miles of Minnesota snowmobile trails, only about 2,000 miles are maintained by the DNR. The remaining trails are maintained by local club volunteers, such as those with the Monticello Trailblazers.
In addition to grooming and marking trails, tmembers of the Trailblazers work with private landowners who graciously allow local snowmobile trails upon their lands.
Without the local landowners and their generosity, there would be no trails.
The club also works with generous businesses who help produce local trail maps, and the Monticello schools, which offer safety classes through community education.
The City of Monticello and Wright County are also important partners in the mission to provide safe trails in the Monticello area.
The Trailblazers also provide scholarships to Monticello High School students.
As the Monticello Trailblazers move forward into the next 25 years of the club’s history, it is seeking snowmobiler lovers who would like to the mission of upkeeping safely maintained trails and taking part in the camaraderie among club members.
People interested in joining the Monticello Trailblazers can find a membership application on the club’s website at http://www.montisnow.com.
The club also has a presence on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/montisnowtrailblazers.
