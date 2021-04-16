A man with nine felony convictions was found to be in possession of drugs and ammunition during a routine traffic stop.
On March 30, Matthew Lepowsky, 38 of Monticello, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a seatbelt violation. The female driver had an active warrant out of McCleod County.
As Lepowsky exited the vehicle, a Wright County deputy observed two rounds of ammunition in the strap of a backpack. Because of his felony convictions, Lepowsky is not allowed by law to carry the 7mm and 30-30 rounds of ammunition in his possession.
The deputy also observed a pouch near where Lepowsky was sitting in the back of the vehicle. The pouch allegedly contained drug paraphernalia and a bag containg methamphetamine.
Due to the five felony drug convictions on Lepowsky’s record, the possession of any amount of meth is a felony offense, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.