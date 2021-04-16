A man with nine felony convictions was found to be in possession of drugs and ammunition during a routine traffic stop.

On March 30, Matthew Lepowsky, 38 of Monticello, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a seatbelt violation. The female driver had an active warrant out of McCleod County.

As Lepowsky exited the vehicle, a Wright County deputy observed two rounds of ammunition in the strap of a backpack. Because of his felony convictions, Lepowsky is not allowed by law to carry the 7mm and 30-30 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The deputy also observed a pouch near where Lepowsky was sitting in the back of the vehicle. The pouch allegedly contained drug paraphernalia and a bag containg methamphetamine.

Due to the five felony drug convictions on Lepowsky’s record, the possession of any amount of meth is a felony offense, according to court records.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

