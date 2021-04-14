The Athena Awards tradition is altered, but not ended.
With the pandemic rendering large-scale banquets impractical, the St. Paul and Minneapolis Athena committees have restructured their programs for 2020. But they will still honor the metro area’s top high school senior female athletes.
The 27th St. Paul Area Athena Awards ceremony will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Vadnais Heights Commons. This year only the Athena winners will be able to enter the building; they will not be able to bring guests. The event will be livestreamed and also will be recorded for future viewing.
KARE-TV news anchor Randy Shaver will be emcee and the keynote speaker is Minnesota State High School League associate director Jody Redman.
Athena winners from Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Visitation high schools will be part of the St. Paul ceremony.
Burnsville High School Athena winner Morgan Krumwiede will be honored by the Minneapolis Athena Awards Committee. As of presstime, plans had not been announced for the awards ceremony that usually takes place in early May.
Jenna Nyblom
Apple Valley
Nyblom will graduate with 14 varsity letters, five in golf and four each in basketball and soccer. She is a two-time All-South Suburban Conference soccer player and earned honorable mention all-conference twice. Nyblom was a soccer captain for two years, led her team in goals four times and was the assist leader twice.
She also captained the basketball and golf teams and was honorable mention all-conference in each.
A National Honor Society member and two-time DECA state qualifier, Nyblom has earned 10 academic letters. Nyblom served on Apple Valley High School’s Girls in Sports Leadership group. She volunteered on numerous projects including Feed My Starving Children and various youth sports events. She will attend the University of Northern Iowa to study sports psychology.
Morgan Krumwiede
Burnsville
Krumwiede is an all-conference athlete in three sports at Burnsville. She will narrow her athletic pursuits to one when she goes to the University of Minnesota, Mankato to play basketball.
She will finish with 14 varsity letters, including five in basketball, where she’s a 1,000-point career scorer. Krumwiede was named All-South Suburban Conference three times.
Krumwiede earned five letters and two all-conference awards in softball. She also helped lead a resurgence in Burnsville High School girls tennis, lettering four times, earning all-conference three times and eventually playing first doubles.
She is a National Honor Society member and has volunteered at youth sports clinics.
Kennedi Orr
Eagan
A six-year letter-winner in volleyball, Orr helped lead Eagan to state Class 3A championships in 2015 and 2016 as well as second-place finishes in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She was named Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year twice and Ms. Baden Volleyball once. Orr was a captain of the U.S. team that won the 2019 Under-18 world championships in Egypt and was named the tournament’s best setter. She played for Team USA at the 2018 NORCECA U17 championships and also was chosen that tournament’s top setter.
Orr’s volunteer participation includes serving on the USA Volleyball Racial Diversity Platform. She had a 3.571 grade-point average in high school. Orr enrolled at the University of Nebraska in January to major in international business and play volleyball.
Cassidy Carson
Eastview
The dual-sport athlete will earn nine varsity letters, five in basketball and four in golf.
Carson finished in Eastview girls basketball’s career top five in several categories, including rebounds, steals, blocks and assists. She played for Eastview’s 2018 state Class 4A championship team as well as for Lightning squads that finished third and fourth at state. Carson was all-conference or honorable mention all-conference for four of her five varsity seasons and All-State or honorable mention All-State for three years.
A state qualifier in golf, Carson last year was named the Lightning’s “Zoomer of the Year” for helping conduct virtual team meetings when the season was canceled because of the pandemic. She’s also a two-time team MVP and two-year team captain.
Carson has a 3.993 grade-point average and will graduate in the top 10 percent of her class. She will attend the University of South Dakota, double-majoring in accounting and finance and playing basketball.
Sophie Hart
Farmington
Hart led the Tigers’ run to the Class 4A girls basketball championship game in 2020 (the pandemic kept Farmington and Hopkins from playing for the title). She will graduate from Farmington with 11 letters in four sports.
The North Carolina State women’s basketball commit exceeded 1,000 points and 1,000 assists in her high school career. She helped lead the Tigers to the South Suburban Conference championship the last two years, is a three-time all-conference player and has earned All-State and honorable mention All-State recognition once each.
Hart earned three letters in volleyball, served as team captain and received all-conference honors. She lettered four times in track and field, reaching the section finals individually and helping the Tigers win a section team championship. She also competed on a Farmington team that finished second in its conference.
She is an EXCEL Award winner and National Honor Society member.
Skylar Vetter
Lakeville North
Vetter has extensive international hockey experience, including playing goalie for the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the 2020 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship. She was Player of the Game in Team USA’s 2-1 overtime victory over Canada in the final. She played in three games in the world championships with a .950 save percentage and 1.23 goals-against average. Vetter also played for the silver medal-winning U.S. team at the 2019 U18 world championships.
The last two years she played goalie for the Lakeville North boys team, becoming the starter and a Panthers assistant captain in 2021.
Vetter is a two-time letter-winner in golf. She has a 3.87 grade-point average and her volunteer activities include coaching youth hockey goalies. She will play women’s hockey at the University of Minnesota.
Teagan Starkey
Lakeville South
Starkey earned three letters in volleyball at Lakeville South and four in track and field.
A setter on the volleyball team, she was the state’s assist leader in the 2019 regular season. Starkey was All-South Suburban Conference in 2020 and all-conference honorable mention the previous season. She captained the Cougars in 2020 and played for the 2018 team that qualified for the state tournament.
Starkey is on the track program’s career honor roll as she’s tied for the eighth-best high jump in school history. She has helped coach youth athletes in both volleyball and track. Apart from athletics, she is a member of Lakeville South’s STEM program.
She has committed to attend Concordia University, St. Paul and play volleyball.
Kenzie Jacobson
Rosemount
One of the most prolific scorers in Minnesota high school girls soccer, Jacobson will continue to play at the University of Wisconsin.
She earned four letters in soccer, was a starter since her freshman year and was All-South Suburban Conference her last three years. Jacobson was the Irish’s scoring leader as a sophomore, junior and senior. Her Rosemount teams won two SSC championships and finished third in the 2019 state Class AA tournament.
Jacobson will graduate as Rosemount’s career and single-season scoring leader. She was a two-time team MVP and a finalist for the Ms. Soccer Award in 2020.
She lettered in track and field as a freshman and helped the Irish finish second in the True Team state meet. Jacobson has been on Rosemount’s A and B honor rolls, volunteers at Feed My Starving Children and has worked at Rosemount Area Athletic Association soccer camps.
Margaret Dalseth
Visitation
Dalseth, an Apple Valley resident, will earn 12 varsity letters in cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field.
In cross country she’s a five-time letter-winner, three-time individual conference champion and state meet qualifier, and holds the school record at the 5-kilometer distance. Dalseth also helped Visitation teams win three conference titles.
She lettered three times in Nordic skiing and qualified for the state meet twice. In track, Dalseth holds the school record in the 1,600- and 3,200-races, and is a three-time All-Conference and two-time All-State runner.
She was a team captain and MVP in all three sports. Dalseth has won numerous academic awards, including the AP National Scholar Award in 2020.
