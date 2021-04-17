The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department is hosting a bike helmet fitting and sale for families 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April. 20.

Bike helmets in all colors and sizes for children, teens and adults of all ages will be sold for $10 each. Cash or check will be accepted.

Attendees can also receive a free fitting.

Masks will be required at the event and social distancing encouraged.

The event will take place at SBM Fire Station 3, at 11920 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine.

Another sale will be 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 22, at SBM Station 3.

For more information, visit sbmfire.org or call 763-767-4003.

