Often a person goes into business, then that business follows into another. Such was the case of Louis E. Torinus. He began his career in the hardware business, and then expanded, as many did in Stillwater, into lumber.
Torinus was born in Rositz Volniska Guberia in Polish Russia, in 1835. His given first name was Ludwig, but after he immigrated to the United States. At the age of 12, he moved with his parents to Donayowtze, in Podolsk Guberna, where he assisted his father in the manufacture of woolen goods.
He came to this country in the early 1850s, and tried farming in Wright County, Minnesota Territory. In 1855, he came to Stillwater, engaging in various businesses. In 1859, Torinus became associated with Henry Westing in a feed store. The business grew into general merchandise and pork processing. However, the partnership disbanded in 1862 with Torinus taking the iron and hardware portion of the stock. He continued business on his own for a couple of years, then I. Edwin Staples and William G. Bronson purchased and interest in Torinus’ business.
In 1870, he purchased the mill property at South Stillwater, and created the St. Croix Lumber Company. In 1880, Torinus purchased a half interest in a tract of ground having a frontage of 90 feet on main Street and extending all the way to the river. E.W. Durant, R.J. Wheeler and A.T. Jenks purchased the other half. On a portion of this land, these four men built, at a cost of $80,000 dollars, the Grand Opera House.
In 1877, the Stillwater Dock Company was organized at South Stillwater (now Bayport). Partners in the venture were Durant, Wheeler and Company; St. Croix Lumber Company; and Josiah Batchelder. R.G. Wheeler was president, Torinus secretary and treasurer, and Batchelder was general manager.
In 1864, Torinus married Helen M. Mower, the daughter of J.E. Mower of Arcola, Minnesota. To them, nine children were born, three of whom died in infancy.
In the Stillwater Daily Sun of October 11, 1881, there is a front-page article about L.E. Torinus’ hardware store and workshops. These articles takes the reader through his hardware store and into his tin shops as the men are creating tin for the Northwestern Car Manufacturing shops on North Main Street.
It seems as though Torinus was in the stove business and then the hardware business. As the article goes on, it talks about what the interior of his building looks like. His business was located at 211 South Main Street. The main floor was 120 x 25, with newly installed oak and maple floors, and a new “Mitchell” self-balancing elevator, “neatly encased with pine wainscoting.” In this room, according to the article, were three rows of sample stoves. These were from many different stove companies, which included Charter Oak, Bismarck, Radiant Home, and the Hubbel Stove Co.
The article in the Daily Sun seemed just to put an exclamation point on how much Torinus was respected by the citizens and businessmen of Stillwater. In late May 1883, Torinus fell ill, and on the night of June 2nd, Louis Ernest Torinus died.
His death was felt throughout the city. On the day of his funeral, nearly all the downtown businesses were closed from between 2 to 5 p.m. in token for all the sorrow felt. According to the Stillwater Messenger, “The procession which followed his (Torinus’) to the tomb was one of the largest ever seen in our city.”
After his death, Louis’ wife Helen took over handling his business affairs. Making the decisions of an executive when women were not supposed to even think about such business. She was president of the City Hospital Board for 10 years and of the Library board for nine years. She, along with others, helped convince Andrew Carnegie to donate money for Stillwater’s library building.
Mrs. Torinus was also an officer in the Old Settler’s Association of the St. Croix Valley, a member of the Women’s Reading club and an honorary member of the Primrose Club.
Her last years she lived with her daughter, Mrs. Gordon W. Tolen, and on Monday, March 15, 1937, at the age of 92, she died. According to the Stillwater Gazette, “Her friends were legion and will sincerely regret her passing and tender to the relatives their most sincere sympathy.”
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
