The question asks what our faith teaches. As a pastor I am obligated to use the Bible to carry out the various duties I have been given by the congregation. Therefore, this is not a “What do I think?” kind of question. That means this is a religious matter, not just a political cause or classroom debate or social philosophy. When Christians answer questions of faith and teaching, the answer must be found in God’s Word, not in human opinion. God is the writer of the Bible, giving the human writers the exact words he wanted them to write. Since God does not change, his Word does not change. While we struggle with today’s applications to the truths of God’s Word, the principles he teaches remain unchanged. So, what does the Bible say?
Many will agree to the Golden Rule, which is taught in the Bible. God demands that we do unto others as we would have them do unto us. The Bible does not only teach, for example, that God does not want us to intentionally end someone’s life through murder, but that he also demands that we do not hurt or harm our neighbor in any way. Jesus summarized the whole Law of God by saying we should love the Lord our God with all our heart and with all our soul and with all our strength and that we must love our neighbor as ourselves. God also tells us to look not only to our own interests, but also to the needs and interests of others. Helping others and showing genuine love and concern for them is an expression of the faith God has given all who believe. This message from God’s Word is taught in all the various ministries of our congregation, to the members of all ages.
The challenge to this goes back to the question, “Is this a religious issue or a social issue or a political issue?” If it is a religious issue, God and his Word are the answer. Many reject that book as a manual for Christian living, saying it is just something for a worship service but not everyday life. Jesus calls his people to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world – that means the Christian will go into the world with a religious message. The structures of society and government are not regulated by the Bible, but by human reason and human logic. That thinking leads to the idea that, “If we just make good enough laws we will make good enough people.” If the authority of God and his commandments is removed, then people are not accountable to anyone for their actions, and everyone does what pleases them. That thinking goes contrary to the Christian, called by God to live according to his Word.
Many will point to their freedoms to do as they please. I will agree, for example, that God does not demand that you must eat tacos on Tuesday. But there are statements in God’s Word that the Christian believes are not up to debate – if God demands it, it is demanded of all people of all time. If God forbids it, all people are forbidden to do it. To do the opposite would be sin against God. Yes, the Christian is a sinner – as all people are. Yes, Jesus welcomed “sinners” and ate with them – and he called the sins, sin. To the woman caught in the act of adultery, Jesus told those who were stoning her to throw the first stone if they were without sin – and then he told the woman to leave her life of sin. Humans may change God’s Word or not use it at all – but God still demands perfection or there is punishment. We may say sin does not matter – if that is true, why is Jesus dead on a cross on Good Friday? While all Christians are sinners, Christians are given the privilege and responsibility of shining the light of God’s Word in this world.
God does want all people to “get along” and to show love to one another. He also tells us what is right and wrong in his eyes. We must allow and tolerate what God does allow, but Christians must also stand for the truth of God’s Word. I do not write this to convert anyone reading this – only God brings people to faith and keeps them in faith. I am writing to show this is a religious issue, and my job as pastor is to proclaim and preach God’s Word. I am happy to talk about Jesus and the Bible with anyone who asks, but I have not been given the responsibility to do that in a public way by other members of other congregations.
I appreciate the opportunity to be included with this, to present what God tells us about this situation. We are all sinners – sinners saved by the grace of God. It is the prayer of every believer that all people connect to God’s Word and remain connected to that Word as the only guide for this time of grace God gives us to live in this world.
Pastor Tom Schultz
St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Caledonia
