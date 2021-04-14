As a follower of Jesus, I believe that every person is a beloved child of God, regardless if they are a person of faith. In the United Methodist Church, we call this prevenient grace.
I am guided by the simple and direct teaching of Jesus – known as the great commandment. First, “you shall love the Lord, your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. And the second is like it, you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” For me, and the United Methodist Church, this is the core of our belief and guide of the Christian lifestyle. (Mark 12:28-34, Matthew 22:35-40, Luke 10:27)
One of the issues in having “hard discussions,” I believe, is that we don’t let each other into each other’s lives. How can we share our thoughts, questions, doubts, fears…without having to prove “we” are right and “the other” is wrong.
I find it helpful (for me and others) when in these difficult situations to take a step back. As people faith we must look at each other as a Child of God. Then we can learn to listen to one another and hear what is being said without interruption or judgement. Respecting one another for who they are.
As a faith leader in this community, I hope that you will know me and our church to be inviting. May we know that there is always room at the table where all are welcome, all are included, and all belong.
Pastor Debbie King Quale
Caledonia/Hokah/South Ridge United Methodist Churches
