The seal of the United States says, “e pluribus unum.” From many, one. That is our motto as a country. Many diverse people. One nation. At its origin this country had thirteen colonies consisting of people from six different nations: England, Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Holland, and France. The desire was that out of this diverse group of people the country could be one.
The phrase originally comes from Cicero, born in 106 BCE. When Cicero wrote that phrase he said this: “When each person loves the other as much as he loves himself then one out of many becomes possible” (De Officiis, a treatise from 44 BCE).
I appreciate this understanding of the United States motto. For me it ties into the story of creation in Genesis. We read that humanity is “made in the image of God” (Genesis 1.27). The world consists of one humanity that is created by God. One humanity with a lot of diversity in terms of gender, race, and sexuality. God created and God saw that it was “very good” (Genesis 1.31).
The Lutheran church that I am a part of (the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, or ELCA) sees each person – no matter their gender, their race, or their sexuality – as created in the image of God. Each person is fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139.14). It is our human sinfulness that seeks to take a person created in the image of God and re-create them into the image we want them to be. But from the beginning God created a diverse world.
On the night before Jesus was killed, he gave his followers a command. The command was as simple as it is difficult: “Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another” (John 13.34). Jesus placed no qualifications on that love. I believe that in order to love one another we need to seek to understand one another. The way to understand one another is to listen. We listen to each other’s experiences. We seek to understand their values and beliefs. As Cicero said so long ago: When each person loves the other as much as he loves himself, then one out of many becomes possible.” There is goodness in the immense diversity of God’s creation.
William Sloane Coffin, a former pastor in the Presbyterian Church once said, “Diversity may be the hardest thing for a society to live with and perhaps the most dangerous thing for a society to be without.” God created with immense diversity and God created humanity as unique individuals for a reason. We are all different from one another, and yet we are all the same – human – created by one God. I believe that communities are strengthened by recognizing and learning to live with and appreciate the diverse beauty of all that God has created.
Pastor Steve Meyer
Immanuel Lutheran Church (ELCA), Caledonia
