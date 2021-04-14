“On one occasion an expert in the law stood up to test Jesus. “Teacher,” he asked, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” 26 “What is written in the Law?” he replied. “How do you read it?” 27 He answered, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind’; and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ ” 28 “You have answered correctly,” Jesus replied. “Do this and you will live.” 29 But he wanted to justify himself, so he asked Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” 30 In reply Jesus said: “A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, when he was attacked by robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him and went away, leaving him half dead. 31 A priest happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. 32 So too, a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. 33 But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him. 34 He went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he put the man on his own donkey, brought him to an inn and took care of him. 35 The next day he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper. ‘Look after him,’ he said, ‘and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.’ 36 “Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?” 37 The expert in the law replied, “The one who had mercy on him.” Jesus told him, “Go and do likewise.” Luke 10:25-37 (NIV)
My understanding of these verses boils down to the phrase – Love God, Love People. Our differences often come in what it means to love – both God and people. From the parable Jesus shared above, love includes mercy, action, caring for those in need, even those we do not like or agree with. From other teachings of Jesus we know love also includes correction, accountability, instruction, and yes, at times, rebuking.
The bottom line is our faith teaches us to love those we agree with, those we disagree with, those we like, those we do not like, those who like us, and those who do not like us. And sometimes love is hard. Maybe most of the time love is hard.
Because most of the time loving someone includes giving them enough space to travel their own journey, while warning them of dangers ahead. Loving someone includes letting them make their own decisions, and letting them know when they are wrong, when they are off the rails, headed down a path of pain and misery. Loving someone includes holding them close, even when they ignore our warnings. Loving someone includes being there to walk together through the joys and sorrows, the ups and downs, the success and failures. Loving someone includes watching them fly and soar or crash and burn, and then sticking around to celebrate or help pick up the pieces.
Love is hard. That does not excuse us from carrying out the commands of our faith – to Love God and Love People.
Pastor Michael D. McCann
St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen
