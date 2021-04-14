The Catholic Church proclaims that human life is sacred and that the dignity of the human person is the foundation of a moral vision for society. The dignity of the human person is rooted in his creation in the image and likeness of God; it is fulfilled in his vocation to divine beatitude.
In response to the question about the first of the commandments, Jesus says: “The first is, ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one; and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”
Thus, Jesus commands His followers to love God first and foremost, and to also love our neighbor as ourselves; recognizing in our neighbor a unique, unrepeatable instantiation of the image and likeness of God who is also called to a life of grace, conversion, and beatitude.
Father Matt Wagner
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia
