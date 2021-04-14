Dear Friends of Caledonia,
Amanda Ninneman has stepped forward to inquire into the most important question to ask in our lives now. It is, “What does our spiritual tradition teach regarding how to treat other people, including those who are different from us?” Let us salute her bravery in posing this question. Let’s face the facts. She is at risk for doing so, but she has done it and I applaud her courage. I want to fully support her and I hope you will also.
As the Guiding Teacher of Hokyoji Zen Practice Community, located some 20 miles southeast of Caledonia, MN on County 5, I would like to share my sentiments of Amanda’s question since she invited me to do so.
In (Zen) Buddhism we celebrate the interconnectedness and the diversity of all life. This includes, “All” human beings, including people of different color, ethnicity, faiths, genders, political and sexual orientation. It also goes beyond the human realm and includes the earth, animals, plants, sun, rain, moon, stars, galaxies, worms and butterflies. There is no separation between the vast diverse forms of life. If we believe there is, we will create great suffering for ourselves and what we believe is “other than ourselves.” As Buddhists we have no obsession to ask others to believe or think as we do. We just continually practice to develop respect, kindness and love for all others in the spirit that we are all deeply interconnected to each other whether we realize it or not. When there is conflict we need to sit down and talk with each other, openly and honestly. We need to express, share and open our hearts and listen to the pain we all have created for each other and to be ready to admit and take responsibility for our past prejudices and before unknown misguided thinking about others. Hokyoji makes this statement on the front page of its website:
Hokyoji Zen Practice Community seeks to make Zen practice available to everyone. We work to transform barriers based on race, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, economic class, sexual orientation, age, political preference and ability. We find harmony in both our differences and what we share.
I was raised in a small town in western Iowa in the Methodist tradition. When I was ten years old I was stunned when in Sunday school, one morning, I heard for the first time words from the bible that Jesus said, “Treat thy neighbor as thy self,” and also, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” I thought how is that possible when you don’t like somebody? That was the initial, inquisitive questioning of a naive 10-year old hearing for the first time a profoundly deep human message that was impossible to grasp at the time. I have never forgotten those words. Even though I practice Buddhism those words of Jesus pierce my heart even more deeply. In recent times, “thy neighbor” keeps growing far beyond what I ever imagined it could possibly be. It encompasses all of our neighbors in Houston County, no matter who they are and what they think or believe, and all those far beyond Houston County. I believe that is what Jesus meant. I believe he asked us to not shape our minds around what we believe about others. Just do the difficult task of openhearted listening to others who we may feel are completely different from us without judging. In the end we will find we are all the same. I believe that is what he practiced.
The Buddha said, “Hatred does not cease with hatred, hatred only ceases with love alone.”
Hokyoji feels great Gratitude and Joy to be asked to share with the Caledonia community.
Dokai Georgesen, Guiding Teacher
Hokyoji Zen Practice
Community, Eitzen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.