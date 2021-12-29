The week between Christmas and New Year’s only rivals section and state tournament season when it comes to cramming a bunch of games in a short amount of time.
This year is no exception with area teams competing in jamborees, classics and tournaments across the state from a unique home-and-home girls’ hockey series with Holy Angels and Rock Ridge to multiple programs heading to the Rochester area.
Girls hockey
•Bloomington Jefferson (8-4) is at the Robbinsdale Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-31 opening against Osseo/Park Center at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. All games are played at the New Hope Ice Arena.
• Holy Angels’ played a rare home-and-home series against Rock Ridge. The Stars (10-1-1) won at Hoyt Lakes 8-0 on Dec. 23 while the Dec. 29 rematch was set for Richfield Ice Arena.
• Hopkins/Park is set to play in the ninth-annual Mid-Winter Border Battle at Fogerty Arena, hosted by Blaine girls’ hockey Dec. 28-30. The host Bengals secured a 2-0 win on Tuesday before Anoka collected a 5-2 win.
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-4-1) earned its first shutout of the season in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Chaska/Chanhassen at the Eagles Mid-Winter Meltdown in Eden Prairie. The Red Knights faced host Eden Prairie at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Boys hockey
• Holy Angels (8-1-1) faced Minneapolis in the championship of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at TRIA Rink in St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Stars outscored Northfield and Breck by a combined 13-1 total in the previous two games played at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
• St. Louis Park (3-4) opened up play at the Roseau Holiday Classic with an 8-1 loss to the host Rams on Tuesday before facing Minot (North Dakota) Wednesday.
• Jefferson wrapped up third place with a 5-2 win over Eagan at the South St. Paul Premier Tournament at Woog Arena Dec. 27-29. The Jaguars opened with a 3-0 win over St. Paul Johnson on Monday before Hastings advanced to the championship game with a 5-1 win over the Jaguars Tuesday.
• Kennedy (0-6-1) opened play in the Kiwanis Hockey Festival (Blue Division) in Rochester with a 5-1 loss to Albert Lea on Tuesday. The Eagles faced Rochester Lourdes at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and Luverne at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Beinlde-St. Margaret’s (5-4) is hosting the Tradition at the Park Dec. 28-30 and opened with a 5-4 overtime win against Rogers on Tuesday. The Red Knights face Maple Grove on Wednesday and Stillwater on Thursday with each game starting at 7:30 p.m.
• Southwest Christian/Richfield (4-3-1) played Park of Cottage Grove for the consolation final in the gold division at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Wednesday afternoon at the NSC in Blaine. The Stars opened with a 3-0 loss to Minneapolis on Dec. 27 before a 1-0 win over Roseville on Tuesday to advance to the consolation final.
Girls basketball
• Kennedy improved to 7-2 on the season with a pair of wins at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic at Mayo Civic Auditorium. The Eagles opened the tournament with a 50-45 win over Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday before a 48-36 win against Rochester Century on Wednesday.
• Jefferson (4-6) went 1-1 at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic starting with a 59-56 loss to Byron on Tuesday before rebounding with a 53-48 win over Rochester John Marshall to stop a six-game losing streak on Wednesday.
• St. Louis Park’s game against Hopkins at the Park Center Showcase was canceled for Dec. 28. The Orioles faced Irondale at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the lone game of the tournament for the 3-4 team.
Boys basketball
Holy Angels faced Benilde-St. Margaret’s at the 2021 Breakdown Capital City Holiday Classic played at Concordia University, St. Paul on Wednesday. Richfield was scheduled to play South St. Paul in a rematch of the Section 3AAA final from March.
The action continued Thursday with Holy Angels versus Waconia at 1:15 p.m. and Richfield versus Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 6 p.m.
