 

The Big Lake City Council approved 2020 tobacco licenses for Casey’s, Holiday Station Store #132, Lake Center Liquor, Coborn’s Grocery Store, Tootsie’s Lakeside Pub, Marketplace Express-Minnoco, Family Dollar, Kwik Trip, SuperAmerica, Big Lake Smoke Shop, and Big Lake Cigar & E-Cig, Inc. License renewal fees are $100.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

