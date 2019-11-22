The Big Lake City Council approved 2020 tobacco licenses for Casey’s, Holiday Station Store #132, Lake Center Liquor, Coborn’s Grocery Store, Tootsie’s Lakeside Pub, Marketplace Express-Minnoco, Family Dollar, Kwik Trip, SuperAmerica, Big Lake Smoke Shop, and Big Lake Cigar & E-Cig, Inc. License renewal fees are $100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.