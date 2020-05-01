50 years ago:
Thursday, APRIL 30, 1970
• The school board set a bond election for May 4 where it would seek $460,000 for an addition to Pinewood Elementary School.
• Monticello students were active in what would become the first-ever Earth Day. Students picked up litter around town and took it to the town dump at Yonaks.
• Monticello firefighters were called to three grass fires during the week.
• Monticello Rotary exchange student Hilda Banda of Mexico joined Jean Brouillard, Arve Grismo, Mary Kjellberg and Lynn Smith at the District Rotary Conference at the Leamington Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.
• Monticello firemen were presented commendations from the local American Legion Post.
• ADS: Monticello Ford had special deals on new Torinos and Mustangs. Klimmek’s was selling Samsonite mini-luggage for the girl graduate. The Hasty Ball Team was hosting a smelt fry at the Hoot ‘N’ Holler in Silver Creek. Jean Brouillard, your Stanard Oil Man, says “It’s time now to make plans for spraying your crops for weeds.
At the Movies: “The Sterile Cuckoo” starring Lisa Minneli.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 27, 1995
• After two years of planning, the city council approved a plan to build 3.8 miles of trails through town.
• In less than a day, Little Mountain students raised $2,600 for disaster relief or victims of the Oklahoma bombings.
• A Monticello Times special report examined the effect of Earth Day on the 25th Anniversary of the event.
• A school-based garage sale raised money for what would become a student recognition program called the STAR program.
• The Pittsburgh Boys Choir performed at Monticello High School.
• Pinewood and Little Mountain students celebrated National Exercise Day with workouts at the schools.
• Jade Patrick Salon celebrated its grand opening.
• ADS: The Monticello Roller Rink announced it would be having only Friday and Saturday sessions; Maus Foods was hiring a night stock clerk and deli person; First Bank offered good reasons to get a home equity loan; The Monticello Senior Center was gearing up fors its annual pancake breakfast.
• At the Movies: Top Dog, Destiny Turns on the Radio, Village of the Damned, and Tommy Boy.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 29, 2010
• Artist Parker McDonald was honored by the City Council, and Mayor Clint Herbst declared April 27 “Parker McDonald Day.”
• Bob Yarko marked 15 years of serving the local food shelf.
• Andrea Hogg, who taught high school Spanish, was honored as the school district’s teacher of the month.
• Tom Emmer, now our local congressman, was running for governor and selected Annette Meeks as his running mate.
Renowned children’s author Douglas Woods dazzled third graders at Pinewood Elementary with a program at the school.
• At the Movies: “Nightmare on Elm Street” was appearing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
