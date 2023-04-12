50 Years Ago: April 12, 1973
• Meat sales were down in Monticello due to high prices of beef. To cobat the high prices of beef, Monticello grocers were introducing soy-added hamburger to their shelves as an economical ground beef.
• Attracting doctors to the Monticello area was the top of a discussion at the monthly meeting of the chamber of commerce.
• Landowners along the Mississippi River questioned state legislators regarding the Wild & Scenic River Act which was to affect the state’s shorelines.
• Leonard DeChene, who was developing 150 acres of former potato fields into a residential development, was believed to be affected by the Wild & Scenic Reiver Act, which had passed in the Hoiuse but not yet in the Senate.
• The Monticello City Council approved funding a downtown parking feasibility study.
• Ground was broken on the Monticello Alliance Church across the river at County Road 14 and State Highway 25.
• Rotary Clubs from around Wright County got together to purchase a bus for the Wright County Day Activity Center.
25 Years Ago: April 16, 1998
• The new Monticello high school was now under construction but was running $2.05 million over budget. But that was better than the $2.5 million overrun projected in November 1997.
• Developers Tom and Chuck DuFrense propsed to build a 80-room hotel and two retail buildings on a 21-acre parcel west of Kmart. The development would compliment the new Cub Foods development, planned for the now-vacant Monticello Mall which was awaiting demolition.
• Seven-year-old Evan Frahm was Monticello’s 1998 WalkAmerica ambassador.
• Ground was broken on a new $12.5 million east wing of the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital.
• The Monticello Jaycees held an Easter egg hunt in Ellison Park.
10 Years Ago: April 11, 2013
• Monticello’s 257th Military Police Company was welcomed back to the community by families and friends.
• After the school board reduced a teaching position, the high school French program was in jeopardy.
• City staff scheduled for April 22 a hearing on the extension of West Seventh Street.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
