Times Past MT

50 Years Ago: April 12, 1973

• Meat sales were down in Monticello due to high prices of beef. To cobat the high prices of beef, Monticello grocers were introducing soy-added hamburger to their shelves as an economical ground beef.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

