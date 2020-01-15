50 years ago:
JAN. 8, 1970
• The first baby born at Monticello-Big Lake Hospital was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Johnson of Elk River.
• Mayor-elect Donald Granlund was sworn into office at a special city council meeting Jan. 5 and resigned the following evening. Granlund was then appointed to serve as clerk-treasurer to fill an opening created by the Dec. 31, 1969 resignation of Lloyd Schnelle. Ron Schleif was then appointed to serve as the official mayor of the Village of Monticello.
• George DuToit, publisher of the Delano Eagle, was named president of the Wright County Editorial Association, a group of county-based newspaper producers.
• A renovation project was underway at Laurings drug store and department store.
• At the Monticello Theater: Omar Sharif in “Che” and James Coburn in “Hard Contract.”
25 years ago:
JAN. 5, 1995
• The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency held a public hearing to discuss a proposed expansion of the Vonco Landfill, located across the river from Monticello and Monticello Township along Sherburne County Road 14.
• Hart Medical Clinic and Monticello Clinic merged into a joint clinic that kept the “Monticello Clinic” name. The change quadrupled the size of the Monticello Clinic.
• It was announced that Monticello dentist Clarence McCarty had his license revoked by the state dental board following several years of investigation into his practice.
• Mary Kounkel resigned as social services manager at Monticello-Big Lake Nursing Home to take a home-based job overseeing social work at eight different nursing homes.
• Marquette Bank of Monticello was awarded a 5-Star rating by a national bank research firm.
• Monticello resident Ki Sun Pocklington celebrated Christmas with her sister Ki Ja Cho of Suwon, South Korea. Ki Ja Cho made the trip to Monticello. The sisters had not seen each other in 30 years.
• At the Monticello Theater: The Santa Clause, Richie Rich, Pulp Fiction and Dumb and Dumber.
10 years ago:
JAN. 7, 2010
• It was a tough year for business in Monticello in 2009, with D’Angelos Pizza and Chanticlear Pizza closing, as well as The Mexican Bakery, Elk River Bank, Heart of Lakes Construction, SuperXpress, and River City Cycle.
• Michelle Johnson of Monticello Clinic was named the Rotary Club outstanding employee of the quarter.
• Tyler Kittelson-Burne, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Shane were recognized for their award-winning play of the card game, Pokemon.
• Bryan Tanner Cordes was the first baby born in 2010 at New River Medical Center.
• On the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater: “Leap Year”
Compiled by Jeff Hage, Monticello Times.
