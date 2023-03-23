50 Years Ago: March 22, 1973
• The local selective service office for Wright County was being consolidated with an office in Robbinsdale.
• Franklin Denn was named chairman of the Monticello Township Board.
• The board of the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital cited a need for doctors at the local hospital. Dr., Maus and Dr. Zapf were the only doctors in local practice.
• David Holker returned to the Monticello area after two years of missionary work in Taiwan. He shared his experiences in a story in the Monticello Times.
• The Mississippi River at Monticello crested. Between March 13 and March 16 river levels rose about one foot per day.
• Monticello High School senior Jim Erlandson was selected to spend the summer on a Rotary exchange program to Scandinavia.
• Three children were injured and treated at the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital for injuries suffered in a vehicle accident on Broadway Street in downtown Monticello.
• Monticello Boy Scouts held their annual pancake breakfast at the Legion.
• Monticello High School was host to a seminar on American Indian human relations.
• The early arrival of spring meant that there might be an early opening of the Monticello golf course.
25 Years Ago: March 26, 1998
• School budget cuts were finalized at $1.2 million. To meet budget expectations, eight paras were cut from the budget and high school students were going to be required to pay for parking at the school.
• Engineer Ron Bray updated the city council on an upcoming Highway 25 improvement project- a project in the works since 1992.
• The Magic boys basketball team finished in fourth place at the state basketball tournament.
• The community center planning headed into the design phase of the $9.4 million project.
• Assistant County Attorney Tom Kelly announced his bid to be county attorney.
• Resurrection Lutheran Church finalized plans for building a church to call home. Thew Monticello church had spent many years holding worship services at locales around the Monticello area.
• After 12 years on the Monticello Township board, Ted Holker did not seek re-election. However, with no candidates filing for the seat, Holker was the leading recipient of write-in votes, resulting to another election win.
• Outage was underway at the nuclear power plant.
10 Years Ago: March 21, 2013
• Monticello city leaders heard plans for a proposed apartment complex on Monti Club Hill, on land where the restaurant and its parking lots once were located.
•Congresswoman Michele Bachmann said in a meeting at the Minnesota State Capitol that she supported new funding for Interstate 94 lane expansion.
• Wright County commissioners pledged $8,000 towards the I-94 West Corridor Coalition, which was supporting expansion efforts of the Interstate.
• The Monticello Middle School culinary club held a “Soup for the Soul” fundraiser to benefit the Monticello Help Center.
