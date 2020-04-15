50 years ago:
Thursday, APRIL 16, 1970
• Moore’s All-American Red Heads, a “top-notch” womens professional basketball team, was set to take on a team of Monticello men comprised of Jaycee members and teachers.
• Monticello High School was joining colleges and high schools across the country for the National Environment Teach-In, which was held across the country on Wednesday, April 22. School faculty members Gary DeBoer, Blaine Nobbs, and and Jerry Crocker attended a conference with the Minnesota governor to announce plans for what became “Earth Day.”
• The tentative opening of the 1970 golf season at the Monticello Country Club was to be on the upcoming Saturday, April 18. A course clean-up day was held the previous Saturday.
• The Monticello High School Band and the school choir both advanced to State.
• Residents of the Village of Dayton who live in Wright County expressed a desire to secede from the village.
• Liquor store manager Jerry DeLong resigned.
ADS: Lauring Drug & Department Store completed its remodel and was having a grand reopening sale with coffee and cookies; Orrie Monroe and Monticello Cleaners rolled out a mobile pillow service where you got your pillows cleaned, fluffed, and deodorized all in one day;
At the Movies: “Funny Girl” staring Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 1995
• The crew of the major motion picture “Mallrats,” which was being filmed at Eden Prairie Shopping Center, came to Osowski’s Orchard Fun Market to film a scene with actor Jason Lee, who would later go on to star in the “My Name is Earl” TV show and the “Alvin and the Chipmunk” movies to name a few.
• Residents of the Prairie Acres development appeared before the city council to express concerns over gravel pits.
• A new ward at the local hospital aimed to create a better birthing experiencing for parents.
• Youth in Monticello come together to help the fight on world hungar with “The 30-Hour Diet.”
• Curt Andres bowled his second 300 game at Joyner Lanes.
• The City was having an issue with sludge being produced at the wastewater treatment plant. There was more sludge being produced that could be spread on local farm fields.
• ADS: Cedar Street Garden Center was located at the former Fair’s Garden Center location on East Broadway and Cedar Street; Ruff Auto Parts was hosting its annual Earth Day tree give away; It was “Secretaries Week” at Little Mountain Flowers.
• At the Movies: Jury Duty, A Goofy Movie, Bad Boys and Delores Clairborne.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, APRIL 15, 2010
• The Department of Natural Resources Metro Greenways Program awarded a grant to the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park project.
• Sen. Al Fraken visited Monticello and FiberNet where he gave high praise to the city.
• Monticello High School hosted its annual prom. The theme was: “Sweet Escape.”
• Junk Amnesty Days were suspended by the city following a request from the public works department.
• Lake Maria State Park hosted its annual Fun Day.
New River Medical Center’s auxiliary hosted its annual fashion show, Spring Into Fashion.”
• At the Movies: “Kick A** was appearing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.