Time for Senate to step up in support of insulin bill
I grew up in Rogers but am now a student at Moorhead State University. I am also a type 1 diabetic, having been diagnosed when I was 11 years old. Needless to say, I have been closely following the debate in the Minnesota Legislature to establish an emergency insulin fund. Young diabetics in Minnesota have died due to not being able to afford insurance and thus pay for insulin, which the pharmaceutical manufacturers have tripled in price over the last 10 years.
I strongly urge senators from the Rogers and Elk River area — Senators Kiffmeyer and Limmer — to support efforts to create this fund, which insulin manufacturers should help pay for. The Minnesota House of Representatives passed their bill creating the insulin fund, which establishes a fair and affordable program to help diabetics who have run out of insulin stay alive until they can find a stable supply. The Minnesota Senate should do the same. — Meghan Mateuszczyk, Moorhead
