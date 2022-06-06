Errors in the field, mistakes on the base paths and a failure to take advantage of good scoring chances led to the downfall Saturday of the PHS baseball team as it lost 8-2 to Zimmerman at Monticello in an elimination game of the Section 5 tournament.
For that matter, some of the same problems were apparent two days earlier at Princeton in a 17-7 loss to St. Francis that sent the No 1-seeded Tigers to the loser's bracket.
You couldn't blame Coach Jordan Neubauer for being surprised, and disappointed, with his team's showing. The Tigers had beaten St. Francis twice during the regular season, 6-3 and 3-2, and shut out Zimmerman 8- 0.
"I think we kind of let some mistakes spiral, and the loss of Beltrand hurt," he said. Mason Beltrand was the team's No. 1 pitcher throughout the season and he was unable to pitch in the section because of a sore arm.
St. Francis, the only unbeaten team left in the tournament after an 8-7 win over Monticello Saturday, took a 6-1 lead after three innings following a 1-0 Princeton lead in the first inning Thursday and never looked back.
Neubauer said he didn't think overconfidence was a problem. "We had preached to them that the teams in the conference were pretty even and anybody could beat anybody," he said.
After the Zimmerman loss Saturday Neubauer said he focused on the positives and the good season as he talked to the team. He complimented the seniors for doing a good job of leading.
The future looks good, he said, with about half the starters returning, a JV team that had a good season and a ninth-grade team that also has some possibilities.
Princeton ended the season with a 13-9 record.
St. Francis
Things started well for the Tigers as they took a 1-0 lead off St. Francis ace Aaron Smith in the first inning when Eli Gibbs singled, stole second and ended up scoring on a passed ball.
But the Saints went up 4-1 in the second as they got two infield hits, the big blow of the game coming by Smith with a two-out three-run double. He added another double, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and was walked intentionally his fifth at-bat in the sixth when St. Francis scored five unearned runs.
Those five runs were important because Princeton had crawled back in the game and trailed only 11-7 as Smith left the game after a bout of wildness in the fifth. The Tigers had four runs that inning and only a diving play by the Saints second baseman kept Princeton from scoring at least one more run.
Princeton statistics showed the Tigers with 5 errors, the Saints with 10 unearned runs and 15 hits.
LEGEND: At-bats, runs, hits, runs batted in. Gibbs 4-2-2-0, SB. Olson 3-1-1-0. Johaneson 3-0-0-0. Beltrand 4-2-1-1. Minks 3-1-1-0. Peters 4-0-1-2, SB. Krone 2-0-0-0 SB. Z. Schroeder 1-0-0-0. Christopher 3-0-0-0. Bratulich 0-1-0-0. PRINCETON: 29-7-7-3. ST. FRANCIS: 39-17-15-15. Losing pitcher - Rahe 4 IP, 6 H, R-ER 6-2,1 1 BB, 2 SO. Z. Schroeder 2 2/3 IP, 9 H, R-ER 11-5, 4 BB, 2 SO. Blavet 1/3 IP, 0 H R-ER 0-0.
Zimmerman
The Thunder scored three times in the first inning as two of the runs were unearned and Princeton put its first two batters on base in the bottom of the first but didn't score, Zimmerman left fielder Elliot Swanson making a diving catch of a long drive.
Princeton runners were stranded on second and third in the third inning and finally scored in the fifth when Lane Olson was hit by a pitch and scored on an Adam Johaneson single.
But the score was 6-1 by then and the Tigers left runners on first and third in that inning.They had four innings with two runners left on base.
The Thunder added runs in the sixth and seventh before Zach Schroeder got a pinch-hit single in the seventh for the Tigers and scored.
Olson 3-1-2-0, HBP, SB. Johaneson 1-0-1-1, 3 BB. Gibbs 4-0-2-1. Beltrand 4-0-0-0. Minks 2-0-0-0, BB. Peters 3-0-0-0. Krone 3-0-0-0. Rahe 2-0-0-0. Z. Schroeder 1-1-1-0. Christopher 3-0-1-0. PRINCETON: 26-2-7-2. ZIMMERMAN; 38-8-14-5. Losing pitcher - Peters 4 IP 6 H, R-ER 6-2, 1 BB, 2 SO. Z. Schroeder 2 2/3, 9 H, R-ER 11-5, 4 BB 2 SO. Blavet 1/3 IP.
St. Francis leads the way in section
St. Francis, who began the Section 5AAA tournament with a 9-11 record, was the only unbeaten team after last week's first three rounds in Section 5..
The Saints beat Zimmerman 10-0 in the first round, topped Princeton 17-7 in the second round, and then held off a comeback by Monticello and won 8-7 on Saturday.
The first day of competition came on Tuesday last week and in the other two games that day Becker beat Big Lake 4-1 and Monticello beat Fridley 8-6.
On Thursday, besides the St. Francis 17-7 win over Princeton, Monticello beat Becker 12-0 and Big Lake eliminated Fridley 8-1.
On Saturday besides the Zimmerman and St. Francis wins, Big Lake eliminated Becker 11-2.
The Section 7AAAA tournament is being held at Princeton and last Saturday Andover beat Centennial 8-0 in the winner's bracket, and in the loser's bracket Blaine beat Forest Lake 3-2 and Duluth East beat Anoka 7-1.
