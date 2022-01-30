Downtown facility to be safe place for middle and high school students to hang after school
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Local middle and high school students will have a new place to go after school is over starting Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Thumbs Up will be open Monday through Friday from 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. in its new facility located at 307 Jackson Ave. — in between Edward Jones and the antique store in downtown Elk River.
The hope is to provide a coffee shop vibe for youth with comfy chairs and a bar to pull up to snacks and complimentary coffee.
The idea for the youth center was hatched in December of 2019, according to Katie Shatusky, the founder of Thumbs Up who has grown her nonprofit to include an army of supporters and transitioned her volunteer position into a paid position. “I just realized how much this is needed,” Shatusky said.
The center will offer a safe and calm place for middle school and high school youth to hang out.
An Elk River girls hockey team volunteered to help assemble the furniture at the center and the Yellow Ribbon group at Elk River High School had a meeting there. Both groups looked comfortable in the setting.
There is no cost to come into the space,
Shatusky said on the organization’s Facebook page. “We just ask that everyone is respectful and sees this space as a welcoming, kind and safe space for all. We want it to feel like their space.”
Each student will be provided a healthy snack courtesy of Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf, and complimentary coffee.
Adult volunteers will staff the center.
The center also features an art/project room, coloring books, games, puzzles and other fun activities, including mental health resources.
“Each week we will have at least one mental-health-related event or activity,” Shatusky said.
Willow the therapy dog and her trainer Amy Walz of You’re Not Alone will be one of the first presenters. (Parental consent will be required). Walz has worked with Monticello and Elk River schools.
Art Lab Rx will also make a visit to the center once a month. Classes will be limited to eight to 12 students that will be staffed by two art therapists.
There are also plans for a grand opening, but the date has not been set. Watch for more details coming soon on these and other opportunities.
Shatusky said the support from corporations, foundations and individuals has been amazing.
Shine a Ligh7, a nonprofit that supports charitable agencies addressing the critical needs of children, has made a generous contribution to make sure the lease won’t be detrimental in the first year of operations. The organizations seeks an end to the stigma attached to mental health.
First Bank Elk River has also been a big financial supporter.
Other supporters include: Virtual Bookkeeping USA, Terra Construction, Beaudry Oil and Propane, the Elk River Lions Club and Three Rivers Community Foundation,
Many have helped get the facility ready, including Hannay Electric, Dan and Jody Kreuser, Todd Shatusky, Trophy Flooring, River’s Edge Flooring, T-Squared Handyman Services, World Class Painting, Exquisite Stone, Kelsey Fransen and Bob Westensee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.