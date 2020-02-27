Devin Prow of Lakeville South and Annika Hurd and Benjamin Earles of Lakeville North have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists.
Every year around 1.5 million students apply for the scholarship competition. Only 1 percent are named finalists. They are competing for 7,500 scholarships worth more than $31 million.
Students who qualify for the National Merit Scholarship Program are honored for showing exceptional academic ability. National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in college. Winners will be announced in spring 2020.
Look for a story about the finalists in the coming weeks in this newspaper and online at SunThisweek.com.
