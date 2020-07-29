Candidates for public office turned out in full force on the first day of the filing period for city seats on Tuesday, July 28.
In Monticello, Mayor Brian Stumpf is not seeking re-election. On Tuesday, City Council Member Lloyd Hilgart filed for the position.
There are also two city council seats open in Monticello: the seat held by Jim Davidson and the seat held by Bill Fair. Fair is not seeking re-election.
On Tuesday, Davidson filed for re-election. Also filing for Monticello City Council was Brian Hudgins.
In Big Lake, Mayor Mike Wallen filed for re-election on the first day of the filing period. No other candidates filed in Big Lake.
Both the Monticello and Big Lake school boards have three seats on the Nov. 3 ballot. No candidates filed for school board seats on Tuesday, July 28, according to the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
People can file for office up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.
