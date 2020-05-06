passed away peacefully, April 28, at the age of 92. Tom was born on 10/25/1927 to William and Ella (Kautz) Robb and lived his childhood on the family farm north of Wadena, MN. He and his three sisters and two brothers went from a one room schoolhouse to all completing college degrees, which was remarkable for the times. At Wadena High, Phyllis Foresberg caught Tom’s eye. They married and he received his teaching degree from St. Cloud State. Tom taught at Wild Rose, ND and Okabena, MN before settling in Isle where they made their permanent home to raise their rambunctious five boys. Tom will be remembered as a popular math teacher and coached several sports. Tom was a finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year in the 60’s. Football was Tom’s life-long passion and he was an avid fan of both high school and college leagues, as the staff at Mille Lac Nursing Home can attest to. Tom was quick with humor that brightened family, friends, students and others’ lives. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening and annual cleanup of the state park. His love of nature and wildlife included daily drives through the park to spot white deer. To cherish memories of Tom are his sons & spouses: Gary & Cheryl (Hornquist) of Rowlett, TX, Russell & Pat (Becker) of Kimball, MN, Randy & Margaret (Larson) of Motley MN, and Scott of Isle, Grandchildren: Nicole, Rory, Shawn, Tina, Jesse, Samantha , Mindy, Rebecca and Wade; 20 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and sister, Lou Legried. Tom is joining his wife, Phyllis; son, Dana; daughter-in-law, Darlene; parents; brothers, Roger and Clyde; and sisters, Marge and Marian who have already passed. Due to COVID-19 there will be services planned at a later date. Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, Minnesota

