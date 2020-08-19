“Tom” of Otsego, MN, age 71, passed away on July 29, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle/deer crash. Tom was born in Princeton, MN and graduated from Milaca High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1970 in the CB’s (Construction Battalion). In the following years he worked in the garage door industry. Tom then worked for the U.S. Post Office for 23 years. Tom loved motor sports including motocross and motorcycling as well as road bicycling. Tom had a genuine interest in others and was always encouraging. He was patient, kind, and caring to everyone. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Esther Hooker; brother David Hooker; and nephew Troy Dunkirk. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jan; sister Judy (Francis) Cassady; brother Bruce (Linda) Hooker; sister-in-laws Sandy Hooker; Karen (Gene) Praske; Lois (Rick) Foggia; brother-in-law Kevin (Lisa) Hidde; nieces and nephews; Godchild Laura (Michael) Driscoll and many friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Elk River. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service also at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Boulevard, Elk River, MN. Private interment at a later date. Due to Covid 19, please honor that masks will be required and that social distancing will be observed. Serving the family... The Peterson Chapel St.Michael/Albertville 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
