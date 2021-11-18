Forest Lake 2021 graduate Carter Theisfeld played an integral role in leading the Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s soccer team to a 15-4 record in its inaugural season.
Theisfeld, a freshman midfielder, was among the Blugolds’ top scorers. He finished third on the team in goals with six, was second in assists with nine and also was second in game-winning goals with four.
Theisfeld had a goal and two assists in his team’s season-ending 3-1 victory at Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday, Nov. 6. That matched his season’s best output as he also had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win at Northland on Sept. 14.
