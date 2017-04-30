NB bond issues are a good deal
to the editor
As someone living on a fixed income I am always cognizant of the cost of things. I love a good deal as much or more than the next person. I am also an avid believer in education. I have always believed that the students in North Branch Area Public Schools deserve as good of an education as a student in any other district in Minnesota including, Minnetonka, Edina, Hopkins or anywhere else. When I look at the bond issues proposed by the district, I am amazed at what an awesome deal they are. The first question will provide for much needed updating for the safety, maintenance and improvements of our facilities. The second question will provide funds to build a gym and new weight room — both of which are often used by the general community. The third question to levy funds will provide for much-needed updated technology. For under $10 per month on the average-priced home these three questions will provide significant upgrades for our students and community. For less than the cost of a movie, a manicure, or a meal out we can get nearly $75 million in benefits. What a deal! Where else can you turn so little into so much? We, as a community, cannot afford to pass up this opportunity to strengthen our schools, our community and our future. At anywhere from $10 per month to $30 a month, or more, this is a no-brainer. Join me in supporting the students in our community and vote yes on all three questions.
Donna Setter
Stacy
What’s best for kids
to the editor
I am a proud graduate from North Branch Area Public Schools. Does that make me special? No. But, what it does make me is one of millions of graduates from public schools across Minnesota and the United States. Our country was founded on the principle of public dollars supporting public schools.
Our school district is in need of funds to maintain our buildings, why has it come to this? Our State legislature for years have not increased funding for buildings, not even the cost of inflation. North Branch Area Public Schools has operated for years on a very lean budget. I have testified at the Capitol on behalf of our district for more funding for school districts like ours. I am also a member of Minnesota School Boards Association; I am the district 9 representative where I have helped establish a legislative platform to increase funding for our district.
One main theme for me and our school board members is what’s best for kids? Our discussions always include this theme. Our decisions always have this theme included. As a father, I always wanted the best for my sons, As a board member I want what’s best for every student. Please consider what’s best for our children and support the three levy questions May 23 or vote early.
Kirby Ekstrom
NBAPS School Board chairman
A 5-cent gas tax is reasonable
to the editor
Is it just me or am I missing something? Can somebody please explain the Republicans’ refusal to consider a 5-cent per gallon increase in the gas tax, with those funds already dedicated by the Minnesota Constitution for transportation projects?
Assume 10,000 driven miles per year at 25 miles per gallon — that equals 400 gallons of fuel per year. If there was a 5-cent-per-gallon increase, that is $20 per year. I believe most responsible people would agree to $20 per year, if those funds were constitutionally dedicated to finally beginning to address our deteriorating roads and bridges.
Please contact your legislator and tell them this is a reasonable and responsible thing to do.
Larry Nelson
Harris
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.