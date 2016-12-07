Rush City High School graduate has Christmas story published
Sometimes Margaret Marty will stop her car on a country road near her Rock Creek home, look out at a neighbor’s farm and watch the cows mill about the pasture.
“It’s so nostalgic to me,” she said.
Even though she no longer lives on a farm, her memories of that life are still strong.
Marty, a 1956 Rush City High School graduate, married her high school sweetheart, Gordon, and together the two of them built a life farming just north of Rush City. That life included four children, Bruce, Blaine, Gayla and Steve, and a myriad of memories.
Marty has put ink to paper over the years with those recollections — her writing has been featured in the Pine City Pioneer newspaper, “The Talking Stick” literary journal and other publications.
Recently, Marty had a story published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Joy of Christmas,” which is the third story she’s had published in a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book.
Of course, the story hearkens back to her days of living on the family farm.
Her story starts: “Farm chores were as predictable as the sun rising and setting each day. The cows were cared for and milked by my husband and his brother seven days a week, regardless of holiday festivities. There was no sleeping in for them, even on the holidays.”
Bruce and Blaine, her identical twin boys, knew farm chores were ingrained in their father’s life, but they also knew he’d probably enjoy a break for them, so they came up with an idea: Get up well before their dad and uncle on Christmas Day and finish all of the chores that needed to be done for the day so the men could relax.
“Bruce and Blaine recruited their little brother Steve and their cousin Jon to become members of this loving conspiracy,” Marty wrote. “Nearly every day since they were little, they had helped with both morning and evening chores — feeding calves from a suckle bucket, separating the hay bales into chunks, washing udders, and scraping down the walkway; therefore, they knew what needed to be done.”
In the book she continued that the boys feigned sleepiness after Christmas Eve supper and went to bed early. Her husband, none-the-wiser, commented, “I’m surprised the boys are ready for bed so early.”
Marty said the boys swore her and her sister-in-law to secrecy about their gift, so the two of them made sure they didn’t set the alarms before bed.
She said the boys got up long before daylight, completed all of the chores, and “raucously bounded into the house” around 8 a.m., which woke their father.
He stumbled on the family cat on the way out of his bedroom and said: “What’s going on? What time is it? I must have overslept!”
The boys responded: “Merry Christmas, Dad! Surprise! Yes, you did oversleep, but the chores are all done! We love you, Dad! Merry Christmas!”
Marty wrote that a similar exchange was going on next door between the boys’ uncle and cousin.
Her story ends, “Given with love and paid for with effort, this gift meant more to my husband than anything money could buy.”
Marty said the tradition of her children doing the farm chores on Christmas Day continued for years, and they even came back from college for the annual gift, and Gordon was always touched by the generous gesture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.