At North Branch Area Public Schools, one of the ways we protect funding for the classroom and ensure that the funding we receive goes as far as possible is through energy efficiency.
Over the last several years, the school district was part of Schools for Energy Efficiency, and through that partnership we were able to save almost a million dollars in avoided energy costs.
Now, NBAPS has contracted with Ameresco to perform a host of energy efficiency projects throughout the school district — projects that will be paid for with the savings realized.
Here are some examples of projects underway right now:
All lighting, districtwide, is currently being replaced with energy efficient LED bulbs. That includes fluorescent indoor lighting and sodium vapor lighting in parking lots.
Faucets and sprayers across the district are being replaced with energy efficient models to reduce the amount of water the school district uses.
Building envelopes are receiving additional insulation where needed, as are the pipes that deliver water.
At the middle school, energy efficient motors are being installed on air handlers and variable frequency drives are being added to the HVAC system to cut back on energy costs.
NBAPS is projected to save approximately $123,000 in the first year after these projects are completed. Those savings are expected to increase every year and top $186,000 annually in 15 years.
The funds to pay for the projects will be taken directly from the savings realized by the district. That means we can make these improvements without additional burden to taxpayers, who will also benefit from the long-term savings.
Partnerships, like the one between the school district and Ameresco, are one way NBAPS finds resources to benefit our students by making sure the facilities they utilize every day cost as little as possible to operate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.