NB Caribou Coffee-Einstein Bros. Bagels likely to open in March

It’s hard to miss the construction work going on near the Holiday gas station and Subway restaurant off Highway 95 in North Branch.
The area doesn’t look like much now, but in six or seven months, a combined Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagel shop will open its doors.
“That store is likely to open in March of 2017, possibly February, if everything goes well, from a construction and weather perspective,” said Rick McKelvey, vice president of commercial development for United Properties. “I think March is definitely likely.”
Caribou Coffee, according to the business’s website, started in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis.
It is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with more than 273 company-owned stores and 127 domestic license locations in 18 states and 203 international franchise stores in 10 countries. Caribou currently employs 4,649 people.
Einstein Bros. Bagels, founded in 1996 in Berkeley, California, is now partnering with Caribou to offer the combined business locations, according to the Einstein Bros. Bagels website. The shop specializes in fresh-baked bagels, specialty sandwiches and more.
