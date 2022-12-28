What makes our readers click?

This year, Sun Post readers logged on to our website to learn about the latest decisions coming from the dais of the Robbinsdale School Board, research candidates in the 2022 general election, and to keep tabs on local crime and commerce.

DSC_3691.JPG
Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) runs with the ball in the second quarter against Cooper in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
P210NW_GVchiefresigns-harrisALT.JPG
district281_educationservicecenter.jpg

The Robbinsdale School Board meets at the Education Service Center in New Hope.
investigatorhoefling12-7-2.JPG

Golden Valley Police Officer Kristen Hoefling (pictured third from left) appears at a Dec. 7 Golden Valley City Council meeting. She appeared before the City Council as part of an officer recognition ceremony presented by then-Interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau.
rdalevguideWEB.JPG

Candidates take turns to speak at the Sept. 27 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board candidate forum at the Education Service Center in New Hope. From left to right, top to bottom, is Caroline Long, Aileen White, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Samir Sant and Sharon Brooks Green.
