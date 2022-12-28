What makes our readers click?
This year, Sun Post readers logged on to our website to learn about the latest decisions coming from the dais of the Robbinsdale School Board, research candidates in the 2022 general election, and to keep tabs on local crime and commerce.
Read on to see what our web readers found most click-worthy about Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley in 2022.
20. “Falcons pull away in second half for Section 5AAAAA title”
Summary: A playoff football game ended in a Cooper Hawk loss and the advancement of the Armstrong Falcons to the state tournament for the first time since 2003. After a balanced first half in the rivalry game, the Falcons pushed to an exciting and high-scoring second-half victory.
Date published: Nov. 4
Read it: bit.ly/3PSCQtZ
19. “Country Kitchen in New Hope closes after sale”
Summary: County Kitchen in New Hope, which had operated since 1977, closed its doors May 18, the day franchise owner Kevin Tiffany sold the business. A sign on the door announced the closure of the restaurant, at 7849 42nd Ave. N. in New Hope. Tiffany said on the sign that after four decades and seven presidents, “I have decided it is time to step back and take a BREATH.”
Date published: June 9
Read it: bit.ly/3YBySKp
18. “Former Optum site gets blessing from Golden Valley Council for more industrial use”
Summary: The Golden Valley City Council agreed 4-1 Dec. 7 to expand how the vacant Optum Health building between Douglas Drive and the Golden Valley Country Club could be used. United Properties is constructing a new business center in its place.
Date published: Dec. 15
Read it: bit.ly/3v9prUN
17. “Amid Golden Valley mayor’s allegations, interim chief Nadeau resigns, withdraws application”
Summary: During a time of staffing issues at the Golden Valley Police Department, the process to select the next police chief became embattled with claims of interference by Mayor Shep Harris. The allegations led to the exit of an applicant and interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau.
Date published: March 3
Read it: bit.ly/3BVbqhr
16. “Penny beers, fresh ingredients at Golden Valley’s Love Pizza”
Summary: Takeout pizza joint Love Pizza opened in late April at the former Smashburger location on Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North in Golden Valley. Co-owners Marc Ratner and Sam Taylor said they opened the shop to perfect all of the wrongs in the realm of pizza delivery.
“So, maybe the pizza arrives cold; the order’s inaccurate; the driver might not be as knowledgeable, approachable or as friendly as you might like. In creating Love Pizza, we try to address all these things,” Ratner told the Sun Post.
Date published: May 11
Read it: bit.ly/3hFSqg3
15. “New Hope City Council primary voters guide”
Summary: The August primary narrowed the field of candidates for two seats on the New Hope City Council from five candidates to four. In the candidate pool were two incumbents, Jonathan London and John A. Elder, and Michael J. Daly II, Don Siler and Joseph W. Theuri.
Date published: Aug. 3
Read it: bit.ly/3WyLFvd
14. “Survey available for Golden Valley City Hall, downtown study”
Summary: Golden Valley city leaders expressed their need for public input as part of a facilities study to help shape the future of its civic campus in the city’s downtown area.
Date published: Jan. 5
Read it: bit.ly/3Q0gKpH
13. “Redmon’s Popcorn reopens in New Hope to Times Square-level fanfare”
Summary: When “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” gave a small business spotlight to Redmon’s Popcorn in New Hope in November 2021, the business was quickly shuttered by the county health department. When the show learned that the shop re-opened in January, it purchased space to advertise the re-opening on an electronic billboard in Times Square.
“Grand re-opening – Redmon’s Popcorn,” read the red-and-yellow billboard. An arrow pointing west added, “Just 1,207 miles this way!”
Date published: Jan. 20
Read it: bit.ly/3WyKBHJ
12. “After rough first year of busing contract, Robbinsdale School Board looks at other options”
Summary: After a low-performing first year from contract bus company Durham School Services, the Robbinsdale School Board decided to request more information on alternatives to busing transportation in the future.
Date published: June 15
Read it: bit.ly/3WhlCZI
11. “Will new water treatment in Robbinsdale replace personal softeners?”
Summary: With a new water treatment plant under construction, the Robbinsdale City Council and the Robbinsdale Public Works Department grappled with whether the plant’s new chemical lime and soda ash water softening system would make in-home softeners obsolete.
Date published: May 19
Read it: bit.ly/3BSUWq7
10. “Primary set to narrow field in 5th Congressional District”
Summary: Of the eight candidates running to represent Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District the U.S. House of Representatives, five provided voters guide responses ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.
Date published: Aug. 2
Read it: bit.ly/3GdiMzu
9. “Seven file for four seats on the Robbinsdale School Board”
Summary: The filing period for the general election ended Aug. 16, including filing for four seats on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors. When the filing window closed, five of the seven filers had closed, guaranteeing the election of at least two newcomers to the board in 2023.
Date published: Aug. 19
Read it: bit.ly/3v6BkLc
8. “Disagreement leads to tension, walkout by Robbinsdale Schools board member”
Summary: Tensions ran high among board members at the Oct. 17 Robbinsdale Area Schools business meeting, leading to a walkout by one board member. The issue centered on a disagreement over how the board should take up consideration of a needed warehouse agreement. Ultimately, the board gave its authorization to sign the lease in a 5-1 vote, but disagreement around how the matter was addressed after the vote led to some pointed commentary and Board Member David Boone abruptly left the meeting.
Date published: Oct. 25
Read it: bit.ly/3jh2nRn
7. “Savvy Cooper High School tester accepted into Yale University”
Summary: High-scoring Cooper High School student and Robbinsdale native Andrew Tran took on Advanced Placement subjects in and out of the classroom and landed a “perfect” ACT superscore prior to his graduation this spring. He looked forward to computer science coursework at Yale University, a subject he initially took up for fun as an avid player of the video game Minecraft.
Date published: June 9
Read it: bit.ly/3Wyx42P
6. “Holiday Train to make triumphant return to Golden Valley, St. Louis Park”
Summary: Details of the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, a 20-plus year tradition, were documented for the train’s stops in Golden Valley and St. Louis Park. The train had not embarked on its international tour since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Date published: Dec. 4
Read it: bit.ly/3hGcK0O
5. “Golden Valley fires officer following alleged violation of Data Practices Act”
Summary: An investigation into a complaint of a “toxic work environment” at the Golden Valley Police Department resulted in the firing of one police officer. The officer recorded staff meetings and made alleged racist remarks that violated workplace policies and the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.
Date published: Dec. 1
Read it: bit.ly/3Fgjknv
4. “Two adults shot, killed in Robbinsdale identified”
Summary: The names of two young adults were released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner following a May 19 shooting that caused a lengthy shutdown of County Road 81 near 36th Avenue North. The victims were found deceased in a vehicle near the intersection.
Date published: May 24
Read it: bit.ly/3HYz14u
3. “Man found dead on Crystal Lake boardwalk in Robbinsdale”
Summary: A very public and familiar part of Robbinsdale, the Crystal Lake boardwalk, became a crime scene in early spring when a man was found dead of a single gunshot wound.
Date published: April 14
Read it: bit.ly/3WkgaVW
3. “Robbinsdale Cooper High School District responds to racist incident at girls basketball game”
Summary: This report focused on the circumstances of an alleged racist incident that occurred during the Cooper girls basketball on Feb. 15, including the commentary from coaches that followed. According to reports, near the end of a closely-contested game in New Prague, the large home audience began making monkey sounds.
Date published: Feb. 22
Read it: bit.ly/3PMYVtK
2. “VOTERS GUIDE: Robbinsdale School Board”
Summary: All seven candidates running for a seat on the Robbinsdale School Board submitted biographical information and answered short answer questions in the annual Sun Post Voters Guide. The guide is compiled by Sun Newspapers staff each election season and made available to the public for free to help inform the vote.
Date published: Oct. 13
Read it: bit.ly/3jonUaI
1. “All candidates show for the Robbinsdale School Board election forum”
Summary: All seven candidates in the running for a seat on the Robbinsdale School Board participated in a Sept. 27 forum hosted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters. The forum provided a closer look at how candidates responded to questions submitted from residents of the school district, which encompasses Golden Valley, New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Plymouth, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
Date published: Oct. 4
Read it: bit.ly/3jqKWh6
