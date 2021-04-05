Stopping by the bee exhibit in the horticulture building at the Minnesota State Fair changed Larry and Arlene Hill’s lives in a sweet way. They’ve been honey farming for nearly 20 years since that chance encounter at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Larry started with two colonies and extracted 30 pounds of honey. “I got stung a lot that first year,” he says with a laugh. The next year he took a course through the University of Minnesota and bought a bee suit. They founded a side business to sell the surplus.
“Bees are amazing creatures,” he says with a broad smile as he describes the organization of a colony (a queen bee’s family of 50,000-60,000). Each hive has its own personality. When it’s a chilly, drizzly summer day, the bees can be cranky. Larry’s learned to come back when they’re in a better mood.
For Larry the bees are the fun part; the honey is all the work. Larry harvested 24,000 pounds of honey last year by himself. “I go out to the beehives and take the honey away from the bees while they’re trying to kill me and carry it to the trailers and extract it to buckets and barrels. It’s a lot of lifting, heavy work. My shoulders are still hurting from last fall.”
Before working with bees, Larry studied wildlife management in college with an interest in birds of prey. He spent his professional life working as a manager and director of operations for restaurant groups including The Rainforest Cafe. Before retiring from Holiday Convenience Stores retail management, he was working 90 hour weeks. Thanks to the bees, he was able to retire from the corporate world at 60, cut back to 45 hours with the bees, and have time to travel and play with his grandchildren.
Their farm thrives with a strict division of labor: “Arlene makes the salves, the lip balms and the bar soap. I do the liquid soap and the lotion. I take care of the bees. The bees make all the honey; we don’t suck on the flowers.”
Arlene is actually allergic to bee stings so she is the face of the farm at farmers markets. Larry’s background in management and marketing helped them to develop an array of high-quality natural products from their honey. From honey mustard dressing (Larry’s personal favorite) to cinnamon creamed spreadable honey, Larry and Arlene make it all themselves.
Besides the bees, the best part of the job is people. Making customer connections makes the difference in people buying their products. Larry feels that they had good timing, “When we got started, people were starting to think more about eating locally. It boded well for all of us at the farmers markets. When we got into the honey business, that’s when the bees started struggling so that was in the news a lot. People want to help the bees. The most important job you have as a beekeeper is educating other people about bees.”
Larry goes to elementary schools during their insect units. He’s impressed by the questions students ask. “Bees have a good story. It’s the only animal that makes food for us. Cows produce milk but the bees actually take nectar and make food for us. It’s a treat that we try to teach the kids about.” He’s even done a class via Zoom for a school in Iowa. They normally host a harvest day in early fall at their farm where they welcome the public to learn about the bees. There’s no charge and they hope to be able to celebrate with friends, family and honey-lovers again this fall.
The best ways to get in touch with Larry and Arlene Hill is through their website www.aspenridgehoney.com or call 651-334-8050, which is Arlene’s phone. Larry delivers for free throughout the metro area on Mondays and Fridays. Their website is a treasure trove of information about bees, honey, and what’s going on at their farm.
When Larry’s not with his bees, he’s an accomplished home cook who has won multiple chili cook offs with his white chicken chili. He has published recipes in local fundraising cookbooks, including his raspberry torte. He loves schnitzel, pot roast and making fish. He prepares a lot of salads and often works honey into his dressings.
While Larry doesn’t care for honey in his tea, he cooks with it quite a bit. He shared this recipe for you to enjoy at home.
Honey Roasted Pear
6 servings
Poach the pears
· 6 D’Anjou pears
· 2 cups of water
· 1 cup of honey
· 2 cinnamon sticks
· 1 cup white wine
· 3 twigs of fresh thyme
Peel the pears and remove the seeds (leave the stem in place)
Cut in half with stem attached to one half
Boil poaching water and simmer pears for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit until it reaches room temperature. (Can be done early in the day)
Final prep
· ½ - ¾ cup of honey
· Vanilla ice cream
Coarsely chop up pear halves without stems and place on 6 small serving plates
Heat large skillet on medium high heat. Once hot, add the honey until it boils
Add halves of pear with stem and heat through stirring often to avoid burning. Remove once hot and slightly browned and place one on each plate with chopped pears.
Add a small scoop of ice cream and garnish with a stem of fresh thyme
Enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.