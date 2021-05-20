The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, is offering four weeks of Summer Art Camp classes in drawing, painting, sculpture, art and nature for students ages 5 through teens. The camp will take place over four weeks, from July 12 through Aug. 6, with different classes to choose from each week. All classes will be held outdoors and will follow COVID-safe guidelines.
In addition to the in-person classes, the offerings include one online class, a class available as a series of recorded videos, and take-home ceramic project kits for all ages and skill levels.
Included in the schedule are several classes for teens including “Spray Paint Muraling 101” for ages 12 and older (July 12 and 14), “St. Croix RiverFest: River Deluxe Exploration” for ages 8 – 14 (July 20 – 23), “Kayak in the Bay” for ages 12 and older (July 26 and 27), “Drawing the World Around Us” for ages 9 – 13 (August 2 – 5), and “Urban Printmaking” for ages 10 – 15 (August 6).
Fees for these classes range from $50 to $170. For a complete listing of class offerings with class descriptions, or to sign up, go to www.ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by The Phipps.
Image caption: The Phipps Summer Art Camp includes “Kayak in the Bay”, a two-day class of kayaking, sketching and watercolor painting.
To download images, go to http://thephipps.org/media-resources/
High School art exhibition
Each spring, The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, invites high school age students from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota to submit one original work each in any media for the Annual Area High School Art Exhibition.
This year’s show, featuring work by 91 students from 11 schools and a home school program, is virtual, because of health concerns related to COVID-19. Participating schools are Elk Mound High School, Glenwood City High School, Hudson High School, Mounds Park Academy, New Richmond High School, Somerset High School, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, St. Croix Virtual, Stillwater Area High School, Wisconsin Virtual Academy and Woodbury High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.