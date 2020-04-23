Mayo is full of the sick and ailing while the world’s great doctors and healers toil. In the center of this mecca of medical marvel sits a piano. It resides in a sunny atrium where random maestros come and play. In the last two days of my stay for an annual checkup, more than once I heard its notes echo through the foyers.

Today, a custodian is playing and singing joyfully. Others stop and join her. Patients, their IVs trailing, steadied by walkers, listen with closed eyes. Then I spot her. A young woman, maybe 40. Emaciated. Yellow. Propped in a wheelchair she slumps, her hand dangling down where it is caught in the hand of her spouse. Tucked in, sitting alongside her on the floor, he too is exhausted. But the music has drawn them here.

I watch from a balcony, perched above. I close my own eyes to catch a tear, to send a silent request to be carried away on the melody.

Rob McKim is retired after 30 years as a regional vice president for The Nature Conservancy. He and his family live in Stillwater where he enjoys beekeeping, paddling the St. Croix, hiking, skiing, and gardening.

