Mayo is full of the sick and ailing while the world’s great doctors and healers toil. In the center of this mecca of medical marvel sits a piano. It resides in a sunny atrium where random maestros come and play. In the last two days of my stay for an annual checkup, more than once I heard its notes echo through the foyers.
Today, a custodian is playing and singing joyfully. Others stop and join her. Patients, their IVs trailing, steadied by walkers, listen with closed eyes. Then I spot her. A young woman, maybe 40. Emaciated. Yellow. Propped in a wheelchair she slumps, her hand dangling down where it is caught in the hand of her spouse. Tucked in, sitting alongside her on the floor, he too is exhausted. But the music has drawn them here.
I watch from a balcony, perched above. I close my own eyes to catch a tear, to send a silent request to be carried away on the melody.
Rob McKim is retired after 30 years as a regional vice president for The Nature Conservancy. He and his family live in Stillwater where he enjoys beekeeping, paddling the St. Croix, hiking, skiing, and gardening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.