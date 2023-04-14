FLORIDA - The Sunshine State certainly lived up to its name during a visit last month that included some spring training baseball games. There were only three days all month on which the high temperature for the day was under 80.And the first seven days there the high temp for the day was either 82 or 83.

On top of that the weather was, of course, perfect for spring training baseball games. The Twins showed some good things but I'd be lying if I would have predicted an 9-4 start that is leading the Central Division of the American League, including starting pitching like we haven't seen around here for awhile, and an 11-2 blowout win over the Yankees in Yankee Stadium that included nine runs in the first inning and back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Load comments