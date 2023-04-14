FLORIDA - The Sunshine State certainly lived up to its name during a visit last month that included some spring training baseball games. There were only three days all month on which the high temperature for the day was under 80.And the first seven days there the high temp for the day was either 82 or 83.
On top of that the weather was, of course, perfect for spring training baseball games. The Twins showed some good things but I'd be lying if I would have predicted an 9-4 start that is leading the Central Division of the American League, including starting pitching like we haven't seen around here for awhile, and an 11-2 blowout win over the Yankees in Yankee Stadium that included nine runs in the first inning and back-to-back-to-back home runs.
When you can go to a restaurant in the boondocks and sit in either the sun or the shade and watch a nearby river flowing by, with an air boat full of passengers, well, that's hard to beat. And even though alcohol was available, it was kind of nice to order lemonade on a hot afternoon and get as many refills as you wanted. (I did learn my lesson a few years ago, though, and decided never to order alligator again.)
It was fun to run into some people I had gotten to know through baseball, even on the plane on the way down. We were't sure if our memories from the '60s, '70s and '80s were perfect but it was fun talking about those good old days.
You can ride a bike in the evening in a relatively quiet neighborhood and then walk a couple blocks to a margarita joint or go to the beach and watch sunsets across the Gulf of Mexico that are simply very hard to beat as that big red orb sinks below the horizon.
And usually, after a month of sunshine, baseball and beaches, I'm ready to get back to Minnesota. This year, however, with the way winter was going back home, I'll admit staying a couple weeks extra would have been welcome. But I'm back and the temperatures this week are in the 70s and 80s, to the point that I can let a relative in California know that its 20 degrees warmer here, and let friends in Florida know that our temps here are the same as theirs.
One more "good" thing on the ledger for Florida is what has happened in education funding, although you may disagree if you don't approve of gambling. The Florida Lottery began in 1988 with the proceeds dedicated to the Education Trust Fund. As of the latest count $17.69 billion - yes, billion - had gone into that fund to help improve education in a state that ended it badly. When I first went to the town I have visited now for more than 30 years, the high school was really old and of all things in a warm weather state, the girls were playing slow-pitch softball as a sport. That was way behind Minnesota, a cold-weather state, more than 30 years ago and now they play fast-pitch in Florida and have for many years now. And the kids in that town go to school in a very modern school that looks a bit like a college campus.True, sports and a new building do not necessarily mean a good education but I'm told the quality of education in Florida has improved immeasurably.
There are other good things about Florida but on the "bad" side of the ledger there was Hurricane Ian that swept through the west side of the state nearly seven months ago and did unbelievable damage. For one thing, there were 149 deaths because of that storm. There are approximately 50,000 residences that were damaged to the extent that there are still thousands of people not back in their homes. Besides the huge amount of insurance fraud taking place, it's reported that many insurance companies are finding ways not to pay those who were legally covered by insurance. There are thousands of cases like that and one I read about found the person waiting six months for a payoff and then being offered $30,000 by the insurance company for damage that was estimated at $90,000.
When you fly into Florida on the west side of the state you look out the window and see, for miles and miles blue tarpaulins stretched over roofs that need to be repaired - and it's been longer than a half year without anything being done in many cases. In some cases roofing crews are working10 hours a day, seven days a week. Lumber is said to be in short supply and the level of frustration very high for many homeowners.
And what is normally the hurricane season is only a few weeks away a friend who lives on the Gulf Coast told me. He was debating whether or not to move to either another state or a different part of Florida as the people in his town have also had to put up with red tide on the beach that draws thousands of visitors each year and was a problem again this year.
So what is the "ugly" side of Florida? I got varying opinions from Floridians but for me it's Gov. Ron Desantis, an apparent candidate to unseat Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president. I remember listening to someone in 2020 who had voted Republican all their lives but voted for Joe Biden because, they said, he wasn't so good but was a better choice than Trump. I'm not so sure that DeSantis is going to be considered a better choice than Trump by many who voted for Trump the last time around. DeSantis is pulling some stunts in the Florida Legislature that make some in his own party wonder but it appears he going to challenge Trump for the nomination. That should be an interesting battle.
I plan to keep going to Florida each year for a month to watch spring training games, and to get away from horrible weather in Minnesota such as we had this winter. It's a great place to visit but I wouldn't want to live there year around.
SPORTS MEMORIES
April 3,1968 - Gary Ruis won the high jump and placed fifth in the pole vault at the indoor Outstate meet at the U of M . . . Kevin and Tom Meyer have topped their best times in the mile run from 1967 and Coach Dick Bowden noted that Bob Backlund had bested his distance in the shot put.
April 5, 1973 - Junior pole vaulter Jeff Gardner tied for fifth at the Outstate track meet at the U of M. Junior Mike Froelich ran a 2:14 880 and eighth-grade brother Steve ran a 2:18, sophomore Chuck Tweed a :54.7 440, Erwin Top a 4:51 mile and Jon Ingvalson a 4:57 mile.
April 8, 1978 - Former PHS divers Jim Pokorny and Bob Young, both sophomores at Southwest State University, competed in the AAU Senior Regional diving meet in Madison, Wis.Pokornywas 28th inone-meter diving andYoung36th . . . Twelve teams are signed up for the city softball league.
April 7, 1983 - The traveling B bantam hockey team from Princeton, Casey's Flyers, coached by Dan Voce and Jary Heinemann, finished second in District 10 with a 38-6-2 record . . . The PHS baseball season was postponed at least a day because of snow on the ground.
April 7, 1988 - Howard Solheim, American Legion baseball coach from 1956 to 1979, high school coach from 1961 to 1997, andgroundskeeper from 1956 to 1986, is still involved in groundskeeping atVeterans Field . . . Jason Miller pitched for PHS in a scrimmage at Elk River prior to the season opener . . . Dave Sherwood bowled a 254 and 629 series at Princeton Lanes.
April 8, 1993 - Seniors Janelle Gerth and Corrine Lundell and sophomore Heather Carlson were named all-conference in basketball and Shelley Ziwisky and Kris Seifert were given honorable mention. Captains for the next season were Nikki Noaeill and Maria Reese. . . Brent Hofman, leading scorer for the boys, was all-conference in basketball and Brian Mismash and Matt Sahlstrom were given honorable mention . . . Sixth-grader Brandon Barnes won his age group at a state archery tournament.
April 2, 1998 - Returning letterwinners for PHS softball were Amanda Zeroth, Mary Skarohlid, Megan DeWall, Jody Gerth and Erin Gunderson . . .Mike VanDeRiet and Tom Braun were chosen best rebounders for the boys basketball team, Jeremy OIson was MVP, Ryan Breitkreutz got the hustle award and Chad Carlson was chosen best defensive player. Tri-capatains for the next season are Josh Burdick, Breitkreutz and Carlson.
April 3, 2003 - Tom Andresen bowled a perfect 300 game at Princeton Lanes. He also had a 300 game at the Milaca site the previous year . . . Angie Haehn was chosen all-conference for the girls basketball team. Haehn and Heidi Carlson were next year's captains . . . All-conference in basketball for the boys were Tyler Gronli and Eli McVey. Captains for the next year were Bobby Hofman, Matt Bergmann and Travis Roehl.
(Note: Technical difficulties last week prevented the weekly blog from being completed. Next week's Sports Memories offering will include both the second and third weeks of April. )
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
