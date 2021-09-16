There’s a lot that could go wrong with “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” the new biopic about the rise and fall of former televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, based on the 2000 documentary of the same name. Biopics frequently swerve into rote impersonation or simply recitation, an affectless laundry list of a person’s accomplishments and failures in roughly chronological order. Hollywood movies about faith or faith figures, on the other hand, have a tendency to vacillate to one of two extremes: on the one side, a one-dimensionally critical affair that paints practitioners as either sly hucksters or gullible yokels, and on the other, a condescending paean to the faithful, an assurance that though believers may be simple, they are beautiful in their own way simply for the presence of their belief.
Though it falls into a few narrative pitfalls here and there, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” impressed me by using its well-worn format to trace a subtle, nuanced portrayal of a bombastic, unsubtle movement, framing its subjects with empathy while not shying away from the substance or consequences of their mistakes. It is kind but honest in a landscape where it often seems you can be one but not the other.
For the uninitiated: Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker (she later remarried and took the name “Messner”) were a husband and wife duo who came up in (and were largely responsible for) the televangelist boom of the 1970s and 1980s. Though they initially met with great success with their faith-based variety and talk show, “The PTL Club,” they were eventually brought down by Jim’s conviction for embezzling ministry funds to finance his and Tammy Faye’s exorbitant lifestyle, as well as by Jim’s multiple sexual scandals, including the allegation that he raped a woman in 1980. Jim (portrayed in the film by Andrew Garfield) was known as one of the chief progenitors of the modern day version of prosperity gospel, a theology that holds that God will bless his faithful followers with material wealth. Tammy, meanwhile, was famous for her singing, her discussions on a variety of topics often considered taboo in mainstream American Christianity (including the AIDS crisis of the 80s) and her elaborate hair and makeup (she’s portrayed in the film by Jessica Chastain, who starts off looking more or less like herself with a bit of prosthesis and ends the movie nearly unrecognizable).
There’s a lot of fodder for justifiable ridicule in the Bakkers’ story, and indeed, the couple received a mountain of it as their scandals came into public view. Though director Michael Showalter and screenwriter Abe Sylvia take us through almost every major inflection point of the pair’s career (focusing on Tammy, the less guilty and more ill-used of the pair), the material’s presentation is less focused on condemnation than it is in earnest exploration, an expedition into the complicated world of American Christianity to explore the tensions that exist between sincerity and performance, faith and ambition, and guilt and shame.
Those contradictions are embodied in the central figure of Tammy Faye Bakker, who Chastain embodies with a sparkly eyed enthusiasm and a bubbly Minnesotan accent. From the very beginning, Showalter invites the viewer to engage in the tension: every time Tammy prays, she hears what she believes to be God’s response, but it sounds like her own voice echoing back through her head. It’s the eternal question of praying for guidance: Are the solutions you come to your own, or do they have the spark of the divine? Can both be true? Does it matter?
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” can have this conversation effectively because of its authenticity and ability to converse in the specifics of American Christianity. In its understanding and willingness to plumb the differences between Baptist and Charismatic, hardline and prosperity gospel, it elucidates better than some theologians the many-faceted nature of the country’s largest faith traditions, the idea that everyone can be a little bit right and also a little bit wrong. Jim Bakker is correct, for example, that conservative Christians sometimes have a tendency to fetishize the ideas of persecution and suffering, but so too is Tammy’s strict mother correct that the alternative the Bakkers have settled on feels less like offering Christians a joyful life in the present and more like hawking a product (her mother, by the way, is portrayed by Cherry Jones, who does a great job capturing the mannerisms of an older housewife from Greater Minnesota). Tammy Faye is the most sympathetic figure of the bunch, but the movie never ascribes her sainthood; despite the sincerity of her faith and her love for all kinds of people, she clearly holds some responsibility for living off the largesse of PTL’s defrauded donors.
I’ve spent much of my time on theme and little on what else makes a movie. The format is serviceable, but, like many biopics, a little perfunctory, with subplots that rise and fall without much oxygen so there’s time to reach the next event (an affair Tammy Faye almost consummates is relegated to two scenes, while Jim’s accuser is never even seen). The lead performances are all good, too. In a world with a “Vice” or “Darkest Hour” seemingly every year, I’ve grown less impressed with a “movie star cakes themselves in prosthetics for awards buzz” performance, but Chastain brings the goods; less impressive than her physical transformation is her embodiment of Tammy Faye’s doggedly positive attitude.
In the end, however, I was left most impressed with the film’s meditation on American Christianity, a faith with sincere, and often very admirable, religious foundations, but also one inextricably tied up in the promises of individuality and the politics of the American Dream. Many evangelicals like to argue that America is a Christian nation, but “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” suggests the opposite: Perhaps it’s more apt to say that modern Christianity is a uniquely American religion.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
