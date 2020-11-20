Area American Legions and VFWs celebrated Veterans Day last week, some a little differently than other years. Spring Grove American Legion Post 249 held its ceremony at the Fest Building instead of its traditional location at the school, due to COVID-19. The ceremony featured local veterans sharing a few stories of their time in the military and presentation of the Quilts of Honor. 

In Brownsville, the VFW held a dedication ceremony to its future veterans memorial, going up in 2021. In Caledonia, students at Caledonia Area Public Schools put together a video presentation for the special day.

