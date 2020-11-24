If you’re looking for some of the most weird, wonderful and obscure attractions in the Twin Cities, look no further than Monticello.
That’s according to author Julie Jo Severson, who has included Monticello in her book, Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.
We’re not talking dinner at a spooky mansion called Dino’s Other World here. That’s so 1970s.
Severson has included in her book Monticello’s own Swan Park and the thousands of swans that have frequented the bank of the Mississippi River along Mississippi Drive for decades.
In her book, Severson doesn’t chalk up Monticello’s Swan Park as weird. No is it obscure. Monticello and its beloved swans fall under the category of “wonderful,” the author said.
Reddy Press charged Severson with the task of finding her own weird, wonderful, and obscure. She was given one year to complete the task, write the stories, and take photographs.
“I reached out to my college friends, bartenders, archivists, and even food truck vendors in search of the weird, wonderful, and obscure,” Severson said. In the case of Monticello and its swans, Severson turned to family. She went back in time remembering a story her brother told when he once viewed the swans on a trip through Monticello.
Every site noted in “Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” was visited in person by Severson.
“I wanted to experience the things I was writing about myself,” she said.
It was an experience that allowed Severson to find the deep back stories of the attractions in the guide.
It allowed me to tour the Twin Cities with a new set of eyes,” she added.
When it came to Swan Park and the Trumpeter swans, says meeting with Jim Lawrence was nothing short of an honor.
Jim Lawrence’s wife Sheila was the original caretaker of the swans, a job she did from her Mississippi Drive for decades until she passed away in 2011. Jim Lawrence promised his wife he would continue caring for the swans after her passing.
“I talked to Jim Lawrence a couple times by phone, and we exchanged emails,” Severson said.
She then came to Monticello in person.
“I was mesmerized by his passion- by his and Sheila’s passion,” Severson said.
“I was so honored to hear the story of the swans from him first-hand,” she said.
Severson also noted that on the day she visited Monticello and the swans was the same day as her daughter’s birthday.
“I sent her a video of the swans and told her they were singing happy birthday,” Severson said.
Severson said readers of “Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” should find fascinating the sequence of events that brought the swans to the bank of the Mississippi River near Jim Lawrence’s Monticello home.
“It’s a wonderful story of Jim and Sheila’s legacy, and the legacy of the swans,” Severson said.
“Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” is available direct from Julie Jo Severson on her website at www.secrettwincities.com, the lone place to get signed copies by the author. The book can als be purchased at book stores and at online retailers such as Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and Target.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.