by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
A Clear Lake man has forfeited his vehicle to police following a high-speed chase that eventually resulted in DWI charges that originated in the city of Big Lake.
At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, Big Lake Police received a complaint from the Holiday station store that a male was inside the store stumbling and slurring his words.
The suspect left the store in a 2007 GMC pick-up truck.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, a city police office located the suspect vehicle on Lake Street. When the officer attempted to pull over the allegedly intoxicated driver, the driver immediately fled northbound at a high rate of speed. With lights and sirens activated, the officer pursued the vehicle. The vehicle left a residential area of Big Lake and proceeded northbound on County Road 5 at speeds exceeding 100 mph, police department officials stated. The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Alec C. King of Clear Lake, made a turn onto County Road 75, and eventually another turn onto a township road where he left his vehicle in a driveway.
King traveled a total of 4.5 miles, according to police department officials.
King exited his vehicle and fled on foot from the vehicle along the shore of Eagle Lake. King was taken into custody by a second Big Lake officer who arrived on the scene.
After giving King commands to “stop running and get on the ground,” King was tackled to the ground by an officer. He was taken into custody and booked into the Sherburne County Jail.
King was charged by criminal complaint with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, and second degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.