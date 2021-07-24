Sure Cast Foundry staff, Crawford Merz general contracting staff, Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders, center, and city staff, broke ground on a new Sure Cast Foundry facility Monday, July 12. It will be built in an empty lot across the street from Sure Cast’s current location at 10620 Nassau St. NE. The aluminum casting business is moving because it needs more space. (Photo and courtesy of Crawford Merz)
