Superintendent Cory McIntyre addressed the killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police at the beginning of the June 23 Osseo Area School Board meeting. “Like so many others, I continue to struggle with the homicide of George Floyd while in police custody and the events that have followed and the hurt that so many are experiencing,” he said. “I do know that our 3,500 employees work hard every day to build strong relationships with the students and families. And really work hard to live out our district’s core value that everyone has equal and intrinsic value and everyone benefits when individuals are treated respectfully and equability.”
He added that he would continue leading for racial equity work in the district. Acts of discrimination, racism, violence and other hurtful actions are not tolerated in the district.
