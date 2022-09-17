Superintendent seeks new student advisory group members

Supertintendent Dan Bittman is seeking new members for his Student Advisory Group that he started this past school year.
The majority of the members from last year’s group are returning, but some have graduated and are no longer eligible.
Applications for students in eighth grade through 12th grade are available here:
The deadline to apply is Sept. 20.
Participants will be notified by Sept 22.
The purpose of the Superintendent Student Advisory Group is to provide feedback and a student perspective to the superintendent about district-wide topics, possible systemic changes and ways to best fulfill the District’s mission, vision and strategic plan.
It is also to work with the Superintendent to develop and implement plans to address identified issues.
Based on feedback received from last year’s group to meet more frequently, meetings will be held each month, and the first two will coincide with the community cafes being held as part of the process to developing the school district’s next strategic plan.
Tentative meeting dates, times and locations are as follows:
•Monday, September 26, 6-8 p.m. Rogers High School as part of a community cafe.
•Monday, October 24, 6-8 p.m., Zimmerman High School as part of a community cafe.
•Monday, Nov. 7:15-8:45 p.m. School District Office
•Monday, Dec. 12, 7:15-8:45 p.m. School District Office
•Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, 7-8:30 p.m. School District Office
•Monday, Feb. 27, 7-8:30 p.m., School District Office
•Monday, March 27, 2023 7-8:30 p.m., School District Office
•Monday, April 24, 2023 7:00-8:30 p.m. School District Office
