City negotiating with private partner
The dream of having a large indoor recreation facility with a pool in Rosemount is alive.
Rosemount city leaders have been working on a plan for years in discussion with possible private and nonprofit partners.
“It was on the ice for a while with the pandemic, but it’s on full speed now,” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
During a Rosemount City Council work session Tuesday, Martin said city staff is negotiating with a private sector partner on a possible indoor recreation center.
The best case scenario, is that it could be open Christmas 2022 “if we fly,” Martin said.
The city is still targeting the northeast corner of Akron Avenue and County Road 42 as the preferred location.
Exact details are still under negotiations. Nothing is official.
Martin asked the council for direction on a few details that could be in a contract, which he said could be ready for review in the next 30 days or so.
City Council Member Paul Essler encouraged city staff to negotiate “what we can for Rosemount residents.”
Council Member Heidi Freske also clarified that the project would add “no additional taxes to residents.”
City officials said they would consider using the SKB Environmental Rosemount Trust Fund. The city receives about $1.9 million per year in revenues from the fund set up in cooperation with SKB Environmental, which is a landfill in eastern Rosemount.
“Everything being equal, the tax levy would not go up,” Martin said.
In the past, SKB funds have been used to pay for one-time projects at the Steeple Center, Flint Hills Athletic Complex and the UMore Ball Fields.
About 14 months ago, Rosemount residents heard about the possibility of a partnership with the nonprofit YMCA during a presentation at the Rosemount Community Center.
At the time, Martin estimated that if all went as planned, it would have been open by mid- to late summer in 2021.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost nothing has gone on as planned.
Like all fitness centers, YMCAs were closed for several months last year in Minnesota. Locations in St. Paul, Lino Lakes and Prior Lake closed permanently in July.
Despite the upheaval in the fitness industry, city staff continued to work on the City Council’s vision of an indoor recreation center during the past 12 months.
A concept plan shared in 2019 was for a facility that would include a lap pool, zero-depth leisure pool, spa, basketball courts, indoor playground, childwatch, multipurpose room; locker rooms, group fitness area, individual recreation equipment, and a walking and running track.
The plan was to acquire enough land for a Phase 2 that could include an ice arena, additional gym space and locker rooms.
Bringing a rec center to Rosemount has been on the minds of city officials for years.
The 292 Group was enlisted by the city in late 2018 to study the feasibility of a rec center in Rosemount.
The conclusion by Mark Wentzell of the 292 Group was that Rosemount is a young and growing community with a high median income that could support such a facility.
A 2018 community survey by the National Research Center showed nearly 72 percent of citizens either strongly support (38 percent) or somewhat support (33 percent) a property tax increase to fund a new community recreation facility in Rosemount.
