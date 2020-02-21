Lakeville South’s Brewster 7th in girls pursuit race
Brianne Brewster of Lakeville South and Regan Hansen of Roseville earned All-State recognition by finishing in the top 25 in girls pursuit at the state Nordic skiing meet.
Brewster, who competes for the combined Lakeville North/South team, finished seventh in 34 minutes, 17.2 seconds last Friday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Hansen was 15th in 35:42.6. St. Paul Highland Park sophomore Molly Moening won in 32:16.1
It’s the first All-State honor in skiing for Brewster, a senior who was 39th at the 2019 state meet. Last week she had the seventh-fastest time on the opening 5-kilometer freestyle leg and was sixth fastest in the classic race.
Brewster also is a five-time All-State cross country runner and finished 13th at the state meet in November. She will be a distance runner at the University of Minnesota in the fall.
Hansen stood in 13th place after the freestyle leg. The senior also led Rosemount to eighth place in the team competition. Rosemount sent a girls team to the state Nordic meet for the first time after finishing second in the Section 1 meet. Section 1 girls champion Eastview finished 10th at state.
Moening also helped Highland Park win the girls team championship. Rosemount was the highest-finishing South Suburban Conference team and appears to have a chance to return next season as Hansen is the only senior in the Irish’s top seven.
Rosemount sophomore Lydia Jacobson placed 69th in 38:06.8. Also skiing for the Irish at state were ninth-grader Kayley Riley (38:53.8), junior Maddie Michaels (38:59.0), junior Avery Bolton (39:44.5), junior Makayla Bishop (39:45.8) and sophomore Ella Lovin (40:39.5).
Eastview senior Gabby Kraemer was 27th in girls pursuit in 36:28.6. Next to finish for the Lightning was senior Josie Roberts in 38:17.6. Also in the Lightning team lineup were senior Claire Nack (38:39.4), eighth-grader Emily Percival (39:28.6), ninth-grader Sonja Olson (41:31.9), junior Mara Ristow (43:13.6) and senior Darby O’Neil (44:38.4).
This was the seventh consecutive appearance at state for the Eastview girls team.
Also competing individually at the girls state meet was Lakeville sophomore Grete Engels, who finished 36th in 36:44.9.
Forest Lake and Minneapolis Southwest each scored 401 points in the state boys meet, with Forest Lake winning the tiebreaker – and the championship – because of a faster combined time. Eagan placed 14th of 16 qualifying teams.
Eagan senior Brian Dilla had a time of 31:15.5 for 47th place in pursuit. Also skiing for the Wildcats were junior Sam Abbott (31:50.5), junior Sam Marshall (32:09.2), junior Michael Marshall (32:51.7), sophomore Arlan Hegenbarth (34:26.6), senior Cullen Grannes (34:35.2) and senior Eric Josephson (35:20.2).
Mounds Park Academy senior Henry Snider won the boys pursuit championship in 28:24.2, six-tenths of a second ahead of Roger Anderson of Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Rosemount senior George Grunklee was 51st in pursuit in 31:26.5 and Lakeville ninth-grader Hayden Zoll was 60th in 31:37.7.
The state meet, originally scheduled for Feb. 13, was moved back one day because of dangerously cold weather in the Minnesota Arrowhead region.
