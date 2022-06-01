Tigers stumble, then put foot on the accelerator

Defending state baseball champs win section playoff opener
It’s going to take a lot more than allowing four runs in the first two innings of a playoff game to shake Farmington’s confidence.
“We know we’re going to compete,” Tigers center fielder Connor Weed said. “And we know we’re going to hit and make plays. If a team scores a few runs on us, we believe we’re going to come back with something bigger.”
Defending Class 4A baseball champion Farmington, trailing Rochester John Marshall by two runs after 1 1/2 innings, indeed did come back with something bigger, rallying for an 8-4 victory in the first round of the Section 1 playoffs Monday at Dodge Middle School. The Tigers (18-3) have won 16 of their last 17 games. They played host to Rochester Century (10-11) in the second round of the double-elimination tournament Wednesday, after this edition went to press.
Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, Farmington will advance to the next round of section play Saturday at Red Wing Athletic Park. Depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s games, four or five Section 1 teams will go on to Saturday’s round. They’ll play down to two survivors, which will play for the championship Tuesday, June 7, in Red Wing.
The other South Suburban Conference team in Section 1, Lakeville South, defeated Owatonna 7-0 on Monday. The Cougars also are assured of advancing to Saturday’s third-round games.
The Tigers made things a little difficult on themselves Monday with four errors. Eventually, though, they settled in.
“We talked about how we need to play clean baseball, and our first game in (the section playoffs) we didn’t play clean baseball,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “Fortunately, we have a lot of experience – 16 seniors and 10 from the state tournament team last year. Any time we’ve been in a tough situation, we’ve been able to battle back.”
Starting pitcher Zach Dohrmann, one of the Tigers’ 16 seniors, allowed four runs over the first two innings but only one was earned. He then finished with four scoreless innings. Dohrmann struck out 14 John Marshall batters over six innings before being replaced by Tyler Borlik, who struck out the side in the seventh.
“Zach’s game reminded me of the second round of the state tournament last year,” Graff said. “We gave up two runs in the first inning against Minnetonka, then he pitched a near-perfect game after that. He’s a bulldog.”
Shortstop Kyle Hrncir hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to put Farmington in front. Weed doubled and drove in two runs, and Mason Conrad had two hits, two runs and one RBI.
Tigers catcher Matt Hinnenkamp, one of his team’s leading hitters, had to leave the game in the fourth inning after injuring his leg while running out a ground ball. Mason Conrad replaced Hinnenkamp behind the plate. Graff said the injury appeared to be a hamstring strain and added that Hinnenkamp was unlikely to play in Wednesday’s game.
However, if there’s a team deep enough to compensate for an injury to one of its key players, it’s Farmington. After a sluggish 2-2 start, the Tigers found their stride as Weed said he expected. The defense improved, and the offense heated up. Farmington has scored at least six runs in 10 of its last 11 games.
“At the start of the season, we weren’t as good defensively as we expected,” Weed said. “When we got hot, we started fielding a heck of a lot better and our offense just took off.”
Lakeville South 7, Owatonna 0
Zak Endres and Tate Marland combined on a one-hitter as No. 2 seed Lakeville South won its opening Class 4A, Section 1 playoff game Monday.
Lakeville South (11-10) was at home against Rochester Mayo (13-8) in a second-round game Wednesday, with both teams assured of advancing to the third round Saturday in Red Wing. Mayo defeated Rochester Century 11-5 in a first-round game Monday. The section finals are scheduled Tuesday, June 7, also in Red Wing.
The Cougars have won their last three games, including the last two by shutout. Monday marked the first time the Cougars have been above .500 this season since defeating Prior Lake 3-2 in their season opener April 11.
