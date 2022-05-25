Girls long jump, boys 3,200 records fall during preliminaries
Rain has pushed the South Suburban Conference track and field finals back one day to Thursday at Apple Valley High School.
Finals were scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. with the girls 4x800-meter relay. The final event, the boys 4x400 relay, will start shortly before 7.
Rosemount is defending conference champion in the boys and girls divisions, and the Irish had a good start in Tuesday’s preliminaries. They were first in boys and girls team scores, although the majority of the finals won’t be until Thursday. The 3,200-meter races and several field events were held Tuesday, with one of the highlights a conference girls record long jump by Rosemount senior Ava Cinnamo.
Cinnamo went 19 feet, 2.75 inches in the long jump, winning the event by more than 16 inches. On Thursday, she is scheduled to compete in both girls hurdles races (she is defending state large-school champion in the 100 and 300 hurdles) and one relay. But she won’t compete in the triple jump, an event where she set an all-time state record of 41-6 on May 10. Athletes are limited to four events in a track meet, and having Cinnamo do the long jump on Tuesday means she won’t have to race back and forth between four events Thursday.
Youth was served in the SSC girls 3,200. There were no seniors in the top 10, and nine of the top-10 finishers were sophomores or younger. The winner was Eagan ninth-grader Norah Sjerven in 11:12.10, about two seconds ahead of Farmington eighth-grader Sophia Venning.
A conference record fell in the boys 3,200, with Prior Lake sophomore Hootie Hage winning in 9:26.29, barely in front of Lakeville South senior Matthew Whittaker (9:26.57).
Other winners in Tuesday’s competition included Rosemount junior Jordan Hecht, who threw 146-4 in the discus to win the event by almost 11 feet. Hecht won the state Class AA championship in the event last year.
Rosemount junior Hayden Bills was even more dominant in the boys discus with a season-best 183-0. He won the event by nearly 27 feet.
