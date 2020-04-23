Spring sports canceled after school closures extended

What appeared inevitable is now official: The Minnesota high school spring sports season is canceled.
The Minnesota State High School League made that decision Thursday afternoon, shortly after Gov. Tim Walz extended school closures through the end of the academic year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools had been closed since March 25. They were to remain closed until May 4, although Walz said several times over the last few weeks he might have to extend the closures. Minnesota districts have been using distance learning procedures since late March.
The MSHSL chose to suspend its sponsored activities while schools were closed. Activities affected by the decision to cancel include adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual arts.
Still to be determined is when schools can resume activities. First day of practice for most fall sports is Aug. 17, but many teams hold practices during the summer waiver period in June and July. For now it’s a “no contact” period, although school districts expected to find out more following an MSHSL board meeting Friday morning.
“We continued to hold out hope, along with the high school league, that there would be a spring season,” Lakeville North High School activities director Mike Zweber said. “We’ve gone through a number of scenarios, trying to speculate about what could happen, but not necessarily having a lot of information.”
Minnesota joined a majority of states that have canceled spring high school activities. As of Wednesday morning, 36 states had called off spring sports, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Iowa, Wisconsin and South Dakota also are in that group.
“This difficult decision was one we had hoped we would not need to make.” MSHSL executive director Erich Martins said in a statement. “Our activities and athletics offer so much to so many students and their school communities, and we thank all who work to provide these amazing opportunities for students. We also value the incredible benefits of strong and supportive connections between students and their coaches and advisors, and our hope is that these will continue even during this time when they are not able to participate or meet face to face.
“Our work will continue in providing leadership and guidance for our member schools and will soon turn to the summer and planning for a return to participation this fall. At this time, everything we can do to slow the spread and impacts of COVID-19 will help ensure the health of all, and will most certainly increase the chances that programming for students can return.”
The MSHSL has suspended athletic and fine arts activities since March 15. Several spring sports, including baseball, softball and track and field, had practiced for a week before being shut down. The pandemic also affected some winter sports, including the state girls basketball tournament, which was canceled after its second day. The boys basketball and adapted floor hockey tournaments also were called off.
High school seniors have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, even if they have not contracted COVID-19. It’s disrupted sports, fine arts, proms, and could change how graduation ceremonies are conducted. Lakeville Area Public Schools superintendent Michael Baumann is committed to having graduation events for North and South high schools, with the format to be determined, Zweber said.
As for students’ reactions, “they’ve been all over the board, as you can imagine,” Zweber said. “Frustration, anger, confusion, understanding. No matter how well you cope with it, it’s still a sad time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.