Rosemount takes 21-1 record into softball tourney
According to conventional wisdom, teams experiencing the playoffs for the first time usually struggle to get acclimated to the expectations and pressure.
Rosemount has spent the 2021 softball season turning conventional wisdom on its head.
The Irish have nine sophomores and ninth-graders on their roster, several of whom start. The cancellation of the 2020 season because of the pandemic cost some of them a chance for playoff exposure last year.
But the Irish looked right at home in the Class 4A, Section 3 tournament, dispatching three opponents and winning four games by a combined 34-5. Rosemount advanced to the state tournament for the first time since winning the Class 3A championship in 2006 (at that time softball had three enrollment classes, with Class 3A the largest).
After defeating Park of Cottage Grove 4-0 last Friday at Richfield Middle School to clinch their state berth, the Irish were understandably overjoyed. But they weren’t in disbelief.
“I really thought we were good at the start of the season, so I had a lot of confidence in our team,” sophomore outfielder Macy Fry said. “I’ve always thought this was possible, to be honest.”
Rosemount takes a 21-1 record to the state tournament, where its first opponent is the team responsible for the “1.” The Irish play South Suburban Conference rival Lakeville North (17-6) in the quarterfinal round at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The winner will play Centennial or Hopkins in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the championship game scheduled for noon Wednesday.
Lakeville North, the Section 1 champion, defeated Rosemount 2-1 on April 28 with a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Irish have won 16 in a row since then, including a 5-2 victory over Lakeville North on May 25 when Jessa Snippes hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh.
Lack of postseason experience can be a drawback for some teams, but Rosemount has overcome it.
“This group, they work really hard in the off-season and they play for good summer teams,” coach Tiffany Rose said. “They’ve put in the work ,and it just shows what great athletes they are that they can come into this as a younger group with less experience and still dominate.”
Rosemount defeated Park of Cottage Grove 13-1 in the second round of the section tournament. In last Friday’s rematch, the Irish took control early with one run in the first inning and three more in the third. That was more than enough for Snippes, who allowed just to Park batters to reach base, one on a single, with the other being hit by a pitch. Snippes struck out seven.
“We’ve all been working together in practice and developed really good relationships,” said Snippes, who lowered her earned-run average to 0.63. “It helps that I can trust the people behind me.”
Snippes, who also is hitting .645, drove in Fry with a first-inning single. Paige Zender and Cece Hanson had RBI singles in the third inning.
Rose said the Irish were able to set aside the memory of the previous one-sided playoff victory over Park.
“We just try to remind them the game is seven innings, 21 outs, and Park wants to win,” Rose said. “They’re going to bring their best game, so we needed to bring our best game.”
Rosemount defeated East Ridge 7-4 in the winners’ bracket final June 7 as Snippes went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Fry was 2-for-3 and scored three runs. The Irish took a 7-1 lead into the seventh inning before East Ridge scored three runs. Park (13-12) defeated East Ridge 11-3 in an elimination game June 9 to advance to the section final.
After a dominant run to the 2006 state championship, Rosemount appeared ready to be an annual state tournament contender. In the 15 years since, getting out of Section 3 proved difficult. Section 3 teams Burnsville, Eagan and Eastview have won state championships since the Irish’s last trip.
“We’ve had some great teams, but it’s a grind to get through this section,” Rose said. “It’s a tribute to how athletic these girls are and how they’ve stayed on top of their game this season.”
